Markets, parking and tourism top of list for contender

Jess Kelly will run for the Division 1 seat in the upcoming council election.

JESS Kelly has spent more than a decade travelling around the region and chatting to people through his hydraulics repair business, Ezyfix.

Now, he hopes to take the ideas and concerns raised in these conversations and voice them in the council after raising his hand for the Division 1 seat in the upcoming election.

Mr Kelly has lived in the area for more than 40 years and hoped if he were elected he could continue to push for development throughout the whole region.

“As a candidate, I want to hear (the) electorate’s concerns and share some of mine, which include reducing rates, supporting local industry, increasing parking in Airlie and making sure the local markets are properly supported,” he said.

“I’ll do what is best for the region, and I don’t wish to be seen as a councillor to the people but a representative for the people.

“My main objective is to make sure the people of Division 1 know exactly what council is doing and then express their voice to council.

“I don’t mind sitting down and having a chat, and with my business I travel around the district all day every day anyway so I find that I find out quite a lot of what the people are actually wanting just by speaking with the different businesses that I deal with and the workers that I deal with.”

Mr Kelly had several ideas for Division 1, all geared toward ramping up tourism and visitation in the region.

The first of these was placing a focus on the markets and ensuring stallholders and organisers of the markets had a platform to voice their ideas and feedback.

“I just want to make sure that they’re happy where they are or whether we can improve anything for them,” he said.

Mr Kelly hoped to explore whether the markets could be expanded and how they could draw more visitors.

“It’s an integral part of Division 1 – the markets have been there as long as I can remember,” he said.

“Being one of our major drawcards, I think it’s very important to make sure their voice is heard.”

Another priority that Mr Kelly believed would be important for council to explore was parking in Airlie Beach.

“Parking has always been a major problem,” he said.

“It’s all well and good to bring people in, but if they don’t have anywhere to park you’re sort of putting the cart before the horse.”

However, top of Mr Kelly’s list was ensuring that the voices of the region were heard and workshopping solutions that allowed the area to thrive.

“I want to get in there to represent the people,” he said.

“It’s not the councillor’s council, it’s not the mayor’s council, it’s not Bowen’s council, it’s not Airlie or Shute’s council, it’s the region’s council, and I want to give the voice back to the people.

“We need to start hearing what people want, because I hear it all the time, but it’s just not feeding on to council.

“I think we just need to open up better lines of communication because there are a lot of unhappy business owners and tourism industry operators.

“We need to find out what they’re not happy about (and) what ideas they’ve got because all I’m going to be is a tool to transfer those ideas to council.”

The Whitsunday Regional Council election will take place on March 28.

Mr Kelly will be running for the seat currently held by Jan Clifford, who announced she would also be recontesting the seat earlier this month.

Mark Yore will also be running for the Division 1 seat.