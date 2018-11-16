Markets with real sentiment

IT IS all in the detail when items are crafted by hand.

Someone has carefully taken the time to create something for your enjoyment- a sweet treat, some earings a painting or a cheeseboard.

It makes the item extra special, and those who appreciate the love and care behind handmade items will be pleased to learn the final Airlie Beach Handmade Expo for the year will be held on Sunday, December 2 at Cannonvale State School.

The Handmade Expo Market is held all over Queensland at various times throughout the year, and our region is lucky that both Proserpine - whose market was held last weekend and Airlie Beach are having their own market, so if you missed Proserpine last week, you still have another chance of finding yourself something special.

Once again showcasing the very best in local and visiting stallholders, it will be the market's second birthday and being right around the corner from Christmas, there will be an extra special buzz in the air.

The market's goods are handmade, baked or grown by people in the region and from afar.

Last year there were more than 90 stalls and this year's market will be just as busy.

Market organiser Noella Brickell said the event is family-friendly, with wide aisles between stalls for prams and wheelchairs.

"We're very concious of specific minimum width for the stalls,” Ms Brickell said.

"We want to include everyone and make it easier for people. It'll be set up so two prams or a pram and a wheelchair can easily pass each other in the aisle.”

Stalls include Tinka's Barkery, where you can treat your four-legged friend to the best handmade dog treats, and paintings by Lea Payne along with much, much more.

With such a huge range of products you will be sure to find something that catches your eye, and perhaps for the people in your life you'll be spending the Christmas Period with.

As well as items for sale, there will be food and drink stalls.

"There will be coffee vans, sweet treats like doughnuts and cupcakes and vegan and vegetarian foods,” Ms Brickell said

The team are always looking for new stallholders, so if you are interested n selling your wares, be it home grown herbs and flowers, hand made clothings or furniture, applications are still open for Airlie Beach.