Maroons lose Origin secret weapon to NSW

NSW have landed a double blow by selecting Payne Haas - picking one of the game's rising stars, AND stealing a secret ingredient to Queensland's success. ROBERT CRADDOCK gives his Origin thoughts.

ONSIDE

1. IT'S A PAIN

It pains Queensland that NSW have claimed emerging superstar Payne Haas, particularly as he was the secret ingredient to the Maroons last series win.

Haas was quietly brought in to Camp Maroon to act as an Andrew Fifita clone before the deciding game two years ago, wearing a yellow bib at training as his impersonated Fifita's crablike running and powerful surges.

He was just 17 but he did his job so well that Queensland silenced Fifita, the Blues went down 22-6 and the vibe around the Maroon camp was they had enhanced the growth of a future giant of the game.

NSW's Andrew Fifita was wrapped up by Queensland — who prepared for the onslaught by taking on Payne Haas. Picture: Brett Costello

2. TURPIN TIME

Jake Turpin's fine form as Broncos substitute hooker is a victory for blue collar scrap and proof that the slow road to the top can be the best one.

Turpin sat anonymously in the Melbourne Storm system for years behind Cameron Smith, all the while learning the ropes and quietly honing his game. Some of his bone-rattling tackles on the Warriors were gems and he has the endurance of the harness racing horses he owns which are trained by his sister Chantal.

3. WILL POWER

There's been so much talk about the halves in this season's Origin that we have almost forgotten about the match-up for the ages outside them.

Will Chambers was towelled up by Latrell Mitchell in last year's series but in an NRL player poll released last week a remarkable 41 per cent of players said Chambers remained the game's best sledger.

That's double the vote of runner-up James Maloney and it begs the question - does he sledge the equally chirpy Mitchell this year or does he button his lip?

Latrell Mitchell (L) and Will Chambers (R) have a heated history on the field. Picture: AAP

4. FOLLOW YOUR HEART

Tevita Pangai's decision to bypass playing for NSW so he could play for Tonga is one of the best things to happen to international rugby league for years.

The international game, drifting along without great purpose or structure for decades, needs a fresh vibrant team and Tonga's emergence, with off all of its passion and flavour, is providing it. Pangai's decision to put his country ahead of cash is a significant moment for the game.

5. MAROONS ARE BACK

Fear not for Queensland in this season's State of Origin series.

After a bleak start to the year things are turning at the right time. All three Queensland teams won on the weekend, Kalyn Ponga is in blistering form, Cam Munster is riding high in the saddle. Queensland may be underdogs but that's how they like it.

Fear not, Queensland fans... Kalyn Ponga is ready to lead a new generation of stars. Picture: Getty

OFFSIDE:

1. RED-FACED ROOSTER

Late. Deliberate. Dangerous. Nasty. Yet, astonishingly, no penalty.

One of the reasons young playmakers careers never blossom as expected is because their confidence gets hammered by the sort of crass tackles that Jared Waerea-Hargreaves launched at Kalyn Ponga after a kick on the weekend.

Referee Ben Cummins did not even think it was worthy of a penalty yet justice will be served with the Roosters prop facing a one-week ban.

2. TOUGH TIMES

The demise of Greg Inglis in the short time since his retirement is one of rugby league's saddest tales.

Some critics have lampooned rugby league for not providing more support but the game can only do so much. Without the players' deepest commitment to helping himself no system can smooth the challenging transition from superstar to past player.

The news surrounding Greg Inglis in the past week is one of rugby league’s saddest tales. Picture: Phil Hillyard

3. COOL HAND LUKE

Luke Keary may have missed the first game of the Origin series but NSW will pick him eventually.

When the moment does come it will be an especially hard pill for Queenslanders to swallow given he wanted so desperately to play for the Maroons.

Apart from all the qualifications, his grandfather was an Ipswich greyhound trainer - how much more Queensland could you get?

4. BLUES GAMBLES

NSW have named a strong team but Queensland always takes heart when the Blues change their halves pairing.

The first little crack spotted in the great blue wall is the pairing of Nathan Cleary with the in-form Cody Walker who will replace veteran James Maloney.

Walker has been shooting the lights out for South Sydney with Adam Reynolds calling the shots around him. Whether he can gel with Cleary is the big question.

5. PERTH GLORY

A poll of NRL players has roundly endorsed Perth as the next stop for NRL expansion.

But higher up the ladder, the mail is that Redcliffe still has the inside running and have been told to do all they can to stay in the frontline of discussions before decision is made in the next year.