Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Gillett will have a fitness test Tuesday.
Matt Gillett will have a fitness test Tuesday.
Rugby League

Maroons star’s 11th hour injury deadline

by Chris Honnery
8th Jul 2019 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Injured Maroons veteran Matt Gillett says he's "feeling great" as he prepares to prove his fitness in Queensland's captain's run on Tuesday.

The backrower sounded confident about playing when the team arrived at Sydney Airport this afternoon but will still need to prove himself fit in Queensland's captain's run.

Gillett was absent from training over the weekend to rest his groin and undergo scans.

Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head
Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head

He said he was feeling good but will test it out during Tuesday's training session.

"I'm feeling great," Gillett said.

"Obviously a bit of a niggle there but I'll give myself every chance.

"I've got to train (Tuesday) so I'll see how I pull up."

The Maroons landed in enemy territory this afternoon ahead of Wednesday's decider.

More Stories

Show More
matt gillett queensland maroons state of origin 2019 state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    VIDEO: The epic project that's stopping everyone for selfies

    premium_icon VIDEO: The epic project that's stopping everyone for selfies

    Council News It's taken about 18 months from the planning to fruition, and a total of 1,200 man hours have been spent getting it ready for the public to enjoy.

    Whitsundays officials slam 60 Minutes

    premium_icon Whitsundays officials slam 60 Minutes

    Travel Local identities not happy with the program's Sunday night story.

    EXPLAINED: How much rain lashed the Whitsundays

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: How much rain lashed the Whitsundays

    Weather Parts of the Whitsundays swamped with more than 100mm of rain.

    Zeek reveals what's ahead after divisive grand finale song

    premium_icon Zeek reveals what's ahead after divisive grand finale song

    News Viewers question coach's song choices for Rocky-raised artist