24°
News

Marriage made in heaven

Louise Shannon | 4th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
PICTURE PERFECT: A Whitsunday wedding.
PICTURE PERFECT: A Whitsunday wedding. Tropix Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE blossoming Whitsundays wedding scene is feeling the love, with new figures revealing this week the industry injects $74million a year into the local economy.

And ahead of their AGM next week, local not-for-profit group Weddings Whitsundays - an online directory to provide those about to marry with their perfect matches for venues, accommodation, and anything else needed for the big day - has announced a 30% increase in membership over the past year.

Janet Hogan, member of Weddings Whitsundays and co-founder of the wedding planning company Botanica Weddings, said the group, now in its 10th year, had nearly 100 registered businesses, who together with the region, benefited when people decided to marry in the Whitsundays.

"Most people have travelled, and will spend at least a week here, and then the whole town benefits,” she said.

Ms Hogan said there were about 1000 weddings each year and each wedding attracted an average of 50 people "determined to have a good time”.

She said nearly-weds, newly-weds and their parties spent about $1500 per head on local accommodation and services, at shops and restaurants, on souvenirs and trips to the reef.

"Each wedding contributes more than $74,000 in direct revenue to the town. We're the honey pot that draws people here, but it's the local economy that really profits,” she said.

Ms Hogan said guests, including families and friends, were encouraged to take part in "ice breakers” or events such as sunset cruises where they could meet and get to know each other before the big day.

"It's also very likely that they have some sort of recovery event, like a reef fishing trip for the boys, or a long Sunday lunch,” she said.

"It's a very interesting sector of the tourism market that's highly profitable.”

Ms Hogan said business operators were encouraged to add their details to the Weddings Whitsundays site, as weddings were mostly planned well in advance, and itineraries promoting local services - including photographers and babysitters - were often sent out with invitations.

She said the wedding industry was an ideal way to help boost the economy in an area often called "the wedding heart of Australia”.

"It's easy to run a great wedding here, and the town needs the help post-cyclone as well,” she said.

Weddings Whitsundays AGM will be held at Mantra Club Croc on August 8, starting at 9am.

RSVP to hello@weddings whitsundays.com.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  weddings whitsunday

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Comedy gala a sell-out success

Comedy gala a sell-out success

The Comedy Gala, held at the Reef Gateway Hotel last night, proved the perfect event to begin the four-day entertainment extravaganza.

Lion tamer weighs in on circus debate

Lion tamer with Lennon's Circus, Mohammed Jratlou and Kiara the lion enjoy a moment at the Cannonvale big top.

Lion tamer weighs in on circus debate.

Tourism triumphs as stand-alone entity

The Tourism Whitsundays team with Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage.

Tourism Whitsundays has been a stand-alone organisation for a year.

We are missing out

The proposed site of an RV stop over on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Taylor St in Proserpine.

We are missing out.

Local Partners

Touchpoint Media allegedly underpaid journos $300,000

A MEDIA firm covering regional Queensland has allegedly underpaid 23 young journalists more than 300,000 in less than 18 months.

Campdraft fever at showgrounds

ACTION: Darryl Trimble in the cutout yard.

Campdraft fever at showgrounds

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

Buy the lot for $545,000

8 Simmons Street, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 4 2 2 Both Units for...

A great opportunity to expand your property or superannuation portfolio is now available in a very private central Airlie Beach location. With the recent rise in...

Green Gables Cottage in the Whitsundays

2/2 Mandalay Road, Mandalay 4802

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

When the English countryside meets the tropical Whitsundays you must wonder what this property is like. Imagine no more, this very well-presented neat-as-a-pin...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

ENJOYING LIFE

5/19 Tropic Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This upmarket apartment gives the quality, style and size without the high price tag. Nestled on the sunny side of The Whitsundays, a large deck extends the living...

$30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $220,000

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!