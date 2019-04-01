Menu
Cam and Jules are getting married, for real. Picture: Richard Dobson
TV

MAFS star spills on wedding plans

1st Apr 2019 9:16 AM

Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson has spilled some details about her upcoming wedding to Cam Merchant.

The couple are set to tie the knot for real (marriages on the reality show aren't legally binding) after Cam got down on one knee and popped the question in last night's episode.

Speaking to 9Honey, Jules said they were planning to get married "this year sometime".

"We've just been hit by a big whirlwind right now," she said. "I've thought about my dress, and that's it."

RELATED: James Weir recaps last night's episode of MAFS

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant got engaged on last night’s episode. Picture: Nigel Wright
Jules has ruled out wearing the wedding dress she got married in on MAFS as it got damaged after filming.

"It came back from the dry cleaners with no feathers on it whatsoever," she told 9Honey.

"I was absolutely devastated. The dry cleaners burnt every single feather off of it. I mean, the top half is fine, I can maybe make it into a shorter dress."

Cam moved into Jules' apartment in Sydney the day after filming wrapped, and together they've watched their relationship play out on the Channel 9 show.

"I've had moments where it's overwhelming and not felt great with being forced to watch horrible things, and he's been there for me and vice versa when he's had a bit of a tough time," Jules said.

"We've just looked after each other from day one. I think honestly, he's my best friend. Absolutely my best friend."

Cameron and Jules got married on the reality show on September 20 last year.
mafs married at first sight wedding plans

