Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

MAFS cheaters: ‘We’re copping it’

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Mar 2019 7:26 AM

 

Married At First Sight's Dan and Jess say they've received death threats in the wake of their cheating scandal.

The two contestants came clean about their relationship in last night's explosive episode. Their confession left both of their original partners, Mick and Tamara, in tears and outraged viewers who slammed the couple on social media.

Dan and Jess did a series of radio and TV interviews this morning and opened up about some of the direct messages they've received from angry viewers.

"We're copping it," Jess told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

"People are like, 'I hope you get a noose and hang it around your neck and video it, you're a disgrace.'

"These people are quite sneaky. They start out with 'lots of love,' so you open it thinking it's nice but then it's horrible."

 

Married At First Sight's Dan and Jess came clean about their affair last night.
Married At First Sight's Dan and Jess came clean about their affair last night.

 

Jess, who has moved to the Gold Coast from Perth to be closer to Dan, told the Nova duo she regrets that Mick and Tamara got hurt but is adamant she made the right decision to pursue a romance with Dan.

"We didn't go about it the right way but I knew what I wanted, I just had to do it," she said.

"There was bits (in last night's episode where she came clean about the affair) that you didn't see where I was like really freaking out and stumbling and Dan had to step in because I couldn't."

Appearing on the Today show, Dan said last night's episode was hard to watch.

"The way it unfolded, it wasn't nice," he said.

 

Dan Webb.
Dan Webb.

 

Jessika Power.
Jessika Power.

More Stories

affair cheating editors picks married at first sight reality television television

Top Stories

    Shannon Noll brings Unbroken tracks to Airlie

    premium_icon Shannon Noll brings Unbroken tracks to Airlie

    Entertainment Shannon Noll to bring old and new hits to Airlie Beach as part of a tour.

    • 25th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    premium_icon This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    News Night works have begun at this busy intersection.

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:50 AM
    GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    premium_icon GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    Sport Nicholas performs 'phenomenal' feat in the Netherlands

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:45 AM
    Change of scenery suits new firies

    premium_icon Change of scenery suits new firies

    News Hamilton Island's newest aviation rescue firefighters.