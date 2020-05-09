Married teacher preyed on Year 12 student for months

A married teacher’s affair with a Year 12 student, which included sex at girl's home, in cars and in sand dunes, was not discovered until eight years later.

A MARRIED teacher had sex with a Year 12 student on school days at her home, while her parents were at work, in cars and in sand dunes, a tribunal has heard.

The teacher, then 27, would tell his wife he was at the gym or at a football game on some occasions when he was with the student, then 17.

The sexual relationship, which continued for 11 months, was not discovered until eight years later, after his ex-student lover, who had become a teacher, told another teacher.

The male teacher was suspended in 2017, after his then principal was told of the improper relationship with the female student in 2008.

The teacher, who then surrendered his registration, has now been barred from reapplying for registration or permission to teach until September, 2022.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard that the teacher began flirting with the student when he slept in a swag next to her at a school camp in 2007.

In 2008 he sent her emails from his personal account and arranged to meet her at night at a beach, where he kissed her.

During their sexual relationship in 2008, on four or five occasions the teacher arranged to meet the girl for sex at her home, while her parents were at work.

They also had sex in vehicles, at a hotel and at the girl's home one night, when her parents were out and she was alone.

During the third term the teacher arranged for them to take a day off school and they spent it at a beach, having sex in the sand dunes, the tribunal heard.

The sexual relationship continued for months after the girl left school, including at motels which the teacher booked, before he ended it

The teacher had directly taught the girl before and while they had a sexual relationship.

"He knew his conduct was wrong and took steps to ensure the relationship was not discovered, including by using a personal email account," a tribunal member said.

They had sex in remote or isolated locations.

The teacher only disclosed the conduct in 2017, when he thought another teacher, whom his ex-lover told about the relationship, was about to tell his then principal.

The tribunal said the teacher expressed remorse and co-operated with a Queensland College of Teachers investigation.

Before he can reapply for permission to teach, after the five-year prohibition period, from 2017, the teacher has to provide a psychological report to QCT.

The report will deal with his understanding of personal and professional boundaries, the legal obligations of teachers and appropriate communication and behaviour with students.

