Martin among the inclusions for struggling Dogs

Former Whitsunday Brahmans junior Rhyse Martin is back in Canterbury's NRL team this week.

Former Whitsunday Brahmans junior Rhyse Martin is back in Canterbury's NRL team this week. News Corp

RUGBY LEAGUE: Struggling Canterbury has sent a SOS call to Rhyse Martin.

The Whitsunday Brahmans export earned a recall to the Bulldogs line-up for Sunday's NRL clash against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.

Canterbury coach Dean Pay stuck with his original 17 in Round 2 after they were given a 40-6 hiding from the Warriors in the opening round, but it did not work with the Bulldogs losing 36-16 to Parramatta last Sunday.

Martin, a breakout star for the Bulldogs in 2018, was a surprise omission from the first-grade line-up when the NRL season started. The 26-year-old played 14 games during his debut top-flight season, impressing with his general play as well as outstanding goalkicking, slotting 36 conversions at a strike-rate of 93.8 per cent.

He earned a one-year contract extension, but began his 2019 season in the NSW Cup.

Martin has scored three tries during the past fortnight at NSW Cup level and despite speculation he would be in the starting line-up, was named on the interchange bench.

He brings good form to first-grade after a game highlighted by two tries, 25 tackles, 117 run metres, two line-breaks, two offloads and six tackle-breaks.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Christian Crichton, Marcelo Montoya and Sauaso Sue are casualties of the Bulldogs horror start.

Fullback Nick Meaney, second-rower Corey Harawira-Naera and winger Jayden Okunbor have been all promoted to start.

Canterbury is anchored to the bottom of the NRL ladder, having conceded the most points of any side during the opening fortnight of the 2019 season.

In contrast, Wests Tigers are flying, defeating Manly and the Warriors to sit on top of the ladder with a 2-0 record, sporting a positive points differential of 42.

New coach Michael Maguire has already made an impact on the Tigers, while Robbie Farah is in sparkling form.

Martin's former club faces Souths in their latest trial ahead of the Mackay District Rugby League season on Saturday.

The Brahmans, who opened their 2019 by winning the Sam Faust Memorial Shield against Townsville powerhouse Centrals last month, will field four sides against the Sharks in Mackay.

The Under-19 clash opens proceedings at 11am, with the women's clash at 12.30pm.

Reserve-grade kick-off is at 2.10pm, with A-grade completing what will be a big day of rugby league action at 3.30pm.