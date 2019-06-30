Menu
Rhyse Martin has left Canterbury to join English Super League heavyweights Leeds.
Rugby League

Martin leaves Bulldogs

Gregor Mactaggart
by
30th Jun 2019 3:55 PM

WHITSUNDAY Brahmans export Rhyse Martin has left NRL club Canterbury.

The 26-year-old forward was granted an immediate release to join English Super League powerhouse Leeds Rhinos.

Martin is believed to have requested the release in recent days to make the move just before the June 30 deadline.

The second-rower experienced a stunning debut season in 2018 on the back of solid general play and outstanding goalkicking.

But he missed out on the opening two rounds of the 2019 season, although had played 11 of the Bulldogs' next 12 matches.

The Papua New Guinea international leaves the NRL with 25 games to his name.

