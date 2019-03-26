Martin set to return for Bulldogs

Former Whitsunday Brahmans junior Rhyse Martin looks poised to return to the Canterbury side this week.

STRUGGLING Canterbury is set to send a SOS call to Rhyse Martin.

The Whitsunday Brahmans export has been touted by the Daily Telegraph as one of four likely changes to the Bulldogs line-up for Sunday's NRL clash against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.

Canterbury coach Dean Pay stuck with his original 17 in Round 2 after they were given a 40-6 hiding from the Warriors in the opening round, but it did not work with the Bulldogs losing 36-16 to Parramatta on Sunday.

Martin, a breakout star for the Bulldogs in 2018, was a surprise omission from the first-grade line-up when the NRL season started.

The 26-year-old played 14 games during his debut top-flight season, impressing with his general play as well as outstanding goalkicking, slotting 36 conversions at a strike-rate of 93.8 per cent.

He earned a one-year contract extension, but began his 2019 season in the NSW Cup.

Martin has scored three tries during the past fortnight at NSW Cup level and is expected to return to the starting line-up in place of New Zealand international Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

Faitala-Mariner, Christian Crichton, Marcelo Montoya and Danny Fualalo are casualties of the Bulldogs horror start.

Other names touted for first-grade spots in Sunday's team are Nick Meaney (fullback), Jayden Okumbor (wing) and Ofahiki Ogden (prop).

Canterbury is anchored to the bottom of the NRL ladder, having conceded the most points of any side during the opening fortnight of the 2019 season.

In contrast, Wests Tigers are flying, defeating Manly and the Warriors to sit on top of the ladder with a 2-0 record, sporting a positive points differential of 42.