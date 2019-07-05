Marvel co-star savages Gwyneth Paltrow

There are few social faux-pas more cringeworthingly embarrassing than saying "nice to meet you" to someone - only to be reminded that, no, you've actually met before. Several times.

Actress and GOOP mogul Gwyneth Paltrow has just been publicly shamed for doing just that to someone she's not only met before but appeared in several films alongside.

Paltrow appeared in a group shot posted to actor Sebastian Stan's Instagram today as part of a gaggle of the rich and famous attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter show at Paris Fashion Week.

Marvel star Stan, 36, stood behind Paltrow, 46, who sat on a sofa alongside fashion icons Valentino Garavani and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

"Just barely managed to photobomb the great @pppiccioli and legend @realmrvalentino here … Thank you both for inviting me to my first couture show in France," Stan captioned the pic.

And then, the kicker:

"Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film …(shrug emoji)."

Ouch. The message was clear: Blank Sebastian Stan IRL, and he'll put you on blast to his 3.9 million Instagram followers.

Gwyneth: Not good with names. Or faces. Picture: Getty Images

Sebastian Stan, slightly salty. Picture: Getty

And he's right: Stan has played Bucky Barnes in the Captain America and Avengers films, with he and Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts, appearing in two Marvel movies together.

Incredibly, this isn't the first time Paltrow's appeared to blank her Marvel co-star. Just one month ago, the actress was caught on camera asking her publicist who Stan was during a red carpet event for their film Avengers: Infinity War:

GWENYTH PALTROW REALLY ASKED HER PUBLICIST WHO SEBASTIAN STAN WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INFINITY WAR PREMIERE JDKDKSJDJD PLEASE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/VXPu93rbNp — A (@fierysadness) June 7, 2019

We're sure Stan's ego's feeling a little bruised at this point, but if it's any consolation, it seems Paltrow really doesn't pay much attention during her Marvel commitments - despite the franchise making up the majority of her big-screen outings over the past decade.

In a hilarious clip that went viral last month, Paltrow had to be informed by her Marvel co-star Jon Favreau that yes, they had both appeared in the last Spider-Man movie. Listen to the conviction in her voice as she insists, "We weren't in Spider-Man!":

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

And it seems Stan isn't the only Marvel co-star who's had his feelings hurt by Paltrow: After that clip circulated, Spider-Man himself Tom Holland later said, "I've only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming … which she doesn't remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart."

Sebastian Stan as his Marvel character, Bucky Barnes.

Gwyneth plays Pepper Potts in the franchise. Picture: AP Photo/Disney

It's not been a good PR week for Paltrow, who was accused of being a "f***ing extortionist" after attendees of her wellness summit in London were charged $US5700 ($A8148) - then subjected to a weekend-long Goop sales pitch while the actress skipped out on some of the festivities.