Mascot design has former Gympie man feeling blue

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi greeting international passengers at Gold Coast airport on Wednesday, May 25 Daniel McKenzie

A FORMER Gympie man and industry-leading graphic designer has raised concerns the final concept for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mascot, Borobi, may have inadvertently incorporated key themes from an entry he submitted.

Now based on the Gold Coast, Troy Sizer's entry Nobby, was a blue, surfing koala, sporting an iconic red and yellow surf lifesaving cap, red board shorts and carrying a surf board.

Mr Sizer's entry included a 'design rational' written in first person.

He described Nobby as a koala who loved to surf and

described his fur as being a "brilliant blue", just like the ocean.

Mr Sizer said, "These were two attributes now evident in the Borobi mascot and brand language," and queried organisers in relation to their final choice, specifically regarding Borobi's blue colour and incorporation of a surfing theme.

He said he did not recall any mention of a blue surfing koala entry when the games' marketing department made contact with him about his query regarding Borobi's similarities to Nobby.

Speaking with news.com.au, a spokesman for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwelath Games Corporation said they received 4000 submissions to the competition, 182 of which were koalas, at least eight of which were blue.

Troy Sizer with the new G150 logo he designed for Gympie. Renee Albrecht

They denied Mr Sizer's claim the eventual design was based on Nobby.

"At no point during Borobi's development was Troy's design presented to the creative design team, so they could not have possibly drawn inspiration in any way from it," he said.

Mr Sizer has acknowledged the final mascot isn't identical to his own illustration and told news.com.au, "I really feel aspects of my design have been used in the final character."

Despite his disappointment, Mr Sizer said he hoped Borobi does the nation proud.

"I hope children and visitors to the Gold Coast enjoy meeting Borobi," Mr Sizer said.

ABOVE: Troy Sizer's entry Nobby on the left, with the eventual mascot, Borobi, on the right. Below, Mr Sizer with the iconic G150 design which he also designed. File

He has past served as a committee member for the Design Institute of Australia and works as a design educator for a training organisation.

Mr Sizer was responsible for the iconic G150 design that accompanied Gympie's sesquicentenary celebrations last year.