Police are investigating if it could have been a targeted attack. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Man dead after horror home invasion

by Ben Graham
17th Dec 2018 6:20 AM

A horrific home invasion - carried out by masked attackers armed with baseball bats and knives - has left a man dead inside his central NSW's Hunter Region.

NSW Police says officers were called to the scene of the horrific crime at Lake Macquarie early this morning.

Upon arriving at the home on Lonus Avenue at Whitebridge about 2.30am, they found a 60-year-old man with a serious injury to his arm.

The force said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics, but he died at John Hunter Hospital just a short time later.

Officers have now established a crime scene at the home and they are investigating.

So far, they've been told three people - with their faces covered and armed with baseball bats and knives - broke into the home and attacked the man in his bedroom.

The man's two brothers were home at the time but were not injured.

"Inquiries are now under way by detectives from Lake Macquarie Police District, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad," a police spokesman said.

Police are investigating if it could have been a targeted attack.

