Menu
Login

Mini mart attempted hold-up
Crime

Masked man with knife foiled by bystanders in mini mart raid

Luke Mortimer
by
18th Sep 2018 6:28 PM

A MASKED man has held up a North Mackay corner store at knifepoint.

Mackay police were on scene at Mully's Mini Mart just before 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, after it was reported a man armed with a knife, dressed in a black mask, had produced the weapon at the counter.

Persons connected to the store, on the corner of Malcolmson and Burgess Street, directed all questions to Queensland Police Service when approached.

It's not yet known if anything was stolen in the hold-up.

It's understood the armed person was able to escape the area, bolting down Burgess St and jumping fences.　

Queensland Police Media have not yet responded to phone calls for comment.　

Any info to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime editors picks mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Raiders' title bid falls short

    Raiders' title bid falls short

    News A fine season ended on a heartbreaking note for Proserpine-Whitsunday last Saturday.

    RAPT WITH BACK-TO-BACK

    RAPT WITH BACK-TO-BACK

    News RAPT WITH BACK-TO-BACK

    Death off Grassy Island

    Death off Grassy Island

    News Death off Grassy Island

    Follow the yellow rubbish bag road

    Follow the yellow rubbish bag road

    News Airlie Beach has been cleaned up this week thanks to Aydan Wyse

    Local Partners