Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jackie O explains why the judges have been making dumb guesses on The Masked Singer.
Jackie O explains why the judges have been making dumb guesses on The Masked Singer.
TV

Masked Singer’s big problem explained

by Andrew Bucklow
1st Oct 2019 11:00 AM

Jackie O has explained why the judges on The Masked Singer have been making some "dumb" guesses on the hit TV show.

In the three episodes that have aired so far on Channel 10, Jackie O, Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes have suggested that some of the masked singers could include Susan Boyle, Russell Crowe and Serena Williams.

The "ridiculous" guesses have been mocked online by viewers who couldn't understand the logic behind the judges' picks.

 

 

 

 

 

But this morning Jackie O spoke out in defence of her fellow judges and said the show had been edited in a way that made their guesses look more ridiculous than they actually were.

"You don't know what they cut," Jackie O said on her KIIS FM radio show.

"The amount of guesses we do, and a lot of the time I'll be nailing it. I'll be like, 'I think it's this person and this is why' and I'll give you all the reasons why from the clue package … (but) nothing included.

"It just is really random," she said about the editing. "I'll do a random guess and everyone will be like, 'Why did she choose that person?'"

RELATED: Dannii Minogue managed to guess The Masked Singer correctly

The Masked Singer judges with host Osher Gunsberg.
The Masked Singer judges with host Osher Gunsberg.

 

The KIIS FM newsreader Brooklyn Ross asked Jackie O if she thinks Channel 10 are deliberately editing the show to make the judges look "dumb".

"No," she replied. "It's just for time. I know they have to otherwise it would be a three-hour show because we were rabbiting on a lot, but they don't often show the reasons why we've come up with those names, so sometimes we sound like we're throwing out dumb names. You don't want to look like an idiot when everyone at home thinks they know who it is."

So far the three masked singers who have been revealed on the show are Gretel Killeen, Brett Lee and Nikki Webster. A fourth celebrity will be unveiled when The Masked Singer continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm.

channel 10 jackie o reality tv the masked singer

Top Stories

    Wilmar explains global market

    premium_icon Wilmar explains global market

    Community 'While sugar prices have been low, growers were hopeful that the coming months may see some improvement'

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    PROTEST: Two women locked to barrel at Abbot Point

    premium_icon PROTEST: Two women locked to barrel at Abbot Point

    Environment More than 40 green activists are protesting against Adani

    Car in middle of road after Bloomsbury crash

    premium_icon Car in middle of road after Bloomsbury crash

    News The incident occurred at the intersection of Bruce Highway and Kunapipi Road

    Adani working with Qld govt to finalise royalties deal

    premium_icon Adani working with Qld govt to finalise royalties deal

    Business It comes after Monday’s deadline for the agreement was missed