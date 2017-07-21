21°
News

Mason Rack Band returns

Louise Shannon | 21st Jul 2017 4:12 PM
FESTIVAL FAVOURITE: The Mason Rack Band was a hit with the Airlie Beach Festival of Music crowd on Saturday.
FESTIVAL FAVOURITE: The Mason Rack Band was a hit with the Airlie Beach Festival of Music crowd on Saturday. Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photogr

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BLUES and roots star Mason Rack, hailing from the Gold Coast, has revealed that while recently on tour in Europe he and fellow band members collected a van load of fluffy toys due to one band member's addiction to "claw machines”.

Mason said while touring, the band would seek out claw machines at venues, pubs and service stations wherever they were.

"If there wasn't a claw machine, we weren't happy and we'd drive away. We had more than 15 stuffed toys in the van which we used as pillows.”

The toys were eventually donated to the children's wing of a hospital in Germany, Mason said.

The Mason Rack Band, which is preparing for its upcoming Whitsundays gig has a style of music which has been described as combining heavy rock, jazz, roots, blues, country punk and reggae funk.

Mason said the vibe in north Queensland was "quite electric” and the trio loved performing there.

"It's almost like a permanent festival. I like the holiday feel and seeing everyone out having a great time.

"At a show, I like to create something that's out of the normal, different to what people are expecting.

"I want to also try and change what people are expecting if they've been to other shows.

"We often come up with songs and ideas on the road. The banter and the stories can be quite funny.”

Whitsunday Sailing Club manager Troy Jones said the Mason Rack Band, which has played at the club several times, was "extremely popular”.

"He does a brilliant show. Come on down, bring a blanket if you want, or we've got plenty of chairs. We're going to have umbrellas up, and it's going to be a great day,” he said, adding that the band would play on the grassy foreshore.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music organiser Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said the band with its "flat out” style of blues, was one of his favourites.

LIVE AND LOUD

  • WHAT: The Mason Rack Band
  • WHERE: The Whitsunday Sailing Club
  • WHEN: Sunday, July 23; 2-5pm
  • COST: Free
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  liev music mason rack band whitsundays whitsunday sailing club

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Islands yielding reef dwellers

Islands yielding reef dwellers

Cannonvale Beach and Conway are still producing whiting during the rising tide. Wilsons Beach is fishing well for barra and salmon at low tide on lures.

Farm to plate makes Whitsundays great

GOURMET: ABC Landline's Pip Courtney and celebrity chef Matt Golinski showing what can be done with Whitsunday produce at Hemingway's this week.

Deb McLucas says the food is what people remember when they visit

Outrigger Whitsunday to host North Qld Zone Regatta

PADDLE ON: the North Queensland Zone Outrigging Regatta will be held this Saturday.

Outrigger Whitsunday to host North Qld Zone Regatta.

End of an era for the Whitsunday Fun Race

NO MORE FUN: The Great Whitsunday Fun Race will be run for the last time this year.

End of an era for the Whitsunday Fun Race.

Local Partners

Husband and wife team take top khanacross spots

The dust was flying last weekend as the Whitsunday Sporting Car Club held its Twilight and Gravel Khanacross two-day event

Prossie star is kicking goals

Kaylem Douthwaite (second from right) with his North Queensland team mates in Bundaberg at the Vic Jensen Carnival.

Prossie star is kicking goals.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

EDDIE McGuire will return to The Footy Show as co-host alongside Sam Newman and Rebecca Maddern.

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Sold by Ray White

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold by Ray...

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 $750,000

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Industrial property with great holding income and redevelopment potential

18 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property ... $930,000 + GST

An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property in the areas most desirable locations. Located only 100m off Shute Harbour...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract:- Property with so many opportunities, Buy 1 or all 3!

1 Simpson Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 1 2 Under Contract

If you're looking for a country lifestyle change, you can't go past this one! Breathe in the fresh country air whilst admiring the spectacular Dryander mountain...

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

UNDER OFFER

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Plans revealed for burnt-out shopping centre

An aerial view of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre the day after the Target Country section of the complex was gutted by fire.

Development application lodged with Whitsunday Regional Council

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!