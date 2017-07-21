Mason Rack Band returns

FESTIVAL FAVOURITE: The Mason Rack Band was a hit with the Airlie Beach Festival of Music crowd on Saturday.

BLUES and roots star Mason Rack, hailing from the Gold Coast, has revealed that while recently on tour in Europe he and fellow band members collected a van load of fluffy toys due to one band member's addiction to "claw machines”.

Mason said while touring, the band would seek out claw machines at venues, pubs and service stations wherever they were.

"If there wasn't a claw machine, we weren't happy and we'd drive away. We had more than 15 stuffed toys in the van which we used as pillows.”

The toys were eventually donated to the children's wing of a hospital in Germany, Mason said.

The Mason Rack Band, which is preparing for its upcoming Whitsundays gig has a style of music which has been described as combining heavy rock, jazz, roots, blues, country punk and reggae funk.

Mason said the vibe in north Queensland was "quite electric” and the trio loved performing there.

"It's almost like a permanent festival. I like the holiday feel and seeing everyone out having a great time.

"At a show, I like to create something that's out of the normal, different to what people are expecting.

"I want to also try and change what people are expecting if they've been to other shows.

"We often come up with songs and ideas on the road. The banter and the stories can be quite funny.”

Whitsunday Sailing Club manager Troy Jones said the Mason Rack Band, which has played at the club several times, was "extremely popular”.

"He does a brilliant show. Come on down, bring a blanket if you want, or we've got plenty of chairs. We're going to have umbrellas up, and it's going to be a great day,” he said, adding that the band would play on the grassy foreshore.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music organiser Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said the band with its "flat out” style of blues, was one of his favourites.

LIVE AND LOUD