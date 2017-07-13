Masquerade ball at Hemingway's in honour of support

Vice commodore of the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club Ken Thackeray with Abell Point Marina owner Darrouzet, general manager Luke McCaul and staff prepare for the SICYC Masquerade Cocktail Function.

EVERY year the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club holds an event in honour of all the Whitsunday identities that have donated to their major cause.

That cause is the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia for which the SICYC has raised more than $400,000 since the inception of the club in 2009.

Founder and "vice commodore" of the SICYC Ken Thackeray said this year the function would be a cocktail party and the theme was "masquerade".

Mr Thackeray said in the Airlie Beach region there were 32 people and businesses that had donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation through the SICYC.

"We make it our business to get them together once a year to formally present them with a thank you certificate," he said.

This year the VIP guest is Jim Hughes from the PCFA.

Mr Thackeray said this year's event would be a very unusual evening as it was the first cocktail party event hosted by the Abell Point Marina at new restaurant Hemingway's.

"We are expecting about 100 people to come and have a fantastic night and presentations will be made during the evening," he said.

Getting under way at 5pm, guests will be able to enjoy champagne and canapes on arrival and watch the sun go down over the boats berthed in the marina.

"Everyone is most welcome to come along, mask up, and have the time of their lives," Mr Thackeray said.

Cocktails for a cause