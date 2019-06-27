Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found alleged stolen items in a raid at a Caloundra home yesterday.
Police found alleged stolen items in a raid at a Caloundra home yesterday. Tom Weber
Crime

Mass burglary stash uncovered in overnight police sting

Shayla Bulloch
by
27th Jun 2019 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIT keys, mobile phones and money were among a stash of alleged stolen items police found in a Sunshine Coast bust after tracking down a getaway car using CCTV.

Caloundra CIB searched a Bondi Lane property at Caloundra West overnight where they found items allegedly involved in multiple burglaries on June 24.

Detective Senior Constable Richard Mann said police believed the property was stolen in three separate burglaries on businesses and a unit complex in Parrearra.

Police found international currency, mobile phones, iPads and a number of unit keys in the Caloundra home.

Det Snr Cnst Mann said a distinctive feature on the getaway car captured on CCTV led them to the property.

He said police were investigating other burglaries on the same night.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with eight offences including burglary, enter premiss with intent and receiving tainted property.

The man was on bail for 28 indictable offences at the time.

He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

break in burglary caloundra police sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Hang in there': New figures reveal shift in tourism

    premium_icon 'Hang in there': New figures reveal shift in tourism

    News There was a shining light, however, with a significant increase in visitors to the Whitsundays from a particular part of the world.

    New dog off leash area comes with strict rules

    premium_icon New dog off leash area comes with strict rules

    Council News A new off-leash dog area is being trialled at Cannonvale Beach.

    PHOTOS: Beaming smiles from the Bowen Show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Beaming smiles from the Bowen Show

    Local Faces Where you at the show? Check out our gallery.

    BY THE NUMBERS: What it takes to rebuild our foreshore

    premium_icon BY THE NUMBERS: What it takes to rebuild our foreshore

    Council News Here's what has been going on behind the fences