An unexpected power outage has wiped out electricity across Airlie Beach. Picture: File

An unexpected power outage has wiped out electricity across Airlie Beach. Picture: File

More than 4200 Airlie Beach residents have been left without power as the region experiences a mass outage.

Households in Airlie Beach, Cannon Valley, Cannonvale, Riordanvale and Woodward are affected.

Ergon Energy reported the outage is because of damage that is requiring emergency repairs.

Fault finding is in progress.