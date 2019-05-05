Mass overdose at Rockhampton prison

Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose.

Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

1.30PM: FIVE males are reportedly being transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctional Centre after a mass overdose at the jail today.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the men had injected an unknown substance and are all reportedly suffering post overdose symptoms.

It is believed all patients are conscious.

Emergency services were contacted at about 12.40pm, with at least three units heading north on the Bruce Highway to respond to the incident at the prison.

More details to come.