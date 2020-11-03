Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

MASS SHOOTING IN VIENNA: Gunmen in horror terror attack

by Natalie Wolfe
3rd Nov 2020 6:53 AM | Updated: 8:02 AM

 

Multiple people are injured and at least one person is dead after an active shooter situation in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Vienna Police urged everyone to stay away from the city centre after confirming there were "several injured persons" due to the shooting.

"We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city," police said.

In its most recent update, police confirmed "several perpetrators" with rifles were behind the attack, there were a total of six crime scenes and one attacker had been shot dead by anti-terror officers. Another attacker is believed to still be "on the run".

Police also confirmed there was at least one fatality and several people were seriously injured, including a police officer.

Local media is reporting there could be more casualties from the horrific attack, with up to seven feared dead.

In one video seen by news.com.au, a man dressed in white and armed with an assault rifle can be seen approaching a man, dressed in black, stuck on the street.

Despite the man dressed in black attempting to shield his body in a window alcove, the armed man shoots him and runs off.

The shooter returns to the street a short time later and sees the man in black on the ground and fires another shot at him.

A number of police officers are then seen on CCTV approaching the man in black and rendering first aid.

Gunshots were reported near Schwedenplatz, one of the main squares in the Austrian capital.

Local media is reporting explosives were involved in the attack.

Dozens of police have been filmed running through the city in an attempt to find more active shooters.

In one video, police in protective gear can be seen rushing through local restaurants, as diners lie flat on the ground, in search of any potential shooters. 

Video footage taken by a Vienna local showed a pool of blood outside a cafe in the city's main Jewish centre.

Everyone has been ordered to stay inside, especially around the city's Jewish community after it was reported a synagogue, multiple restaurants and a Jewish community centre were targeted.

A man, holding an assault rifle, was also filmed firing his gun towards someone.

 

Ambulances are now on scene to help any victims of the shooting.

More to come.

Originally published as MASS SHOOTING IN VIENNA: Suspected terror attack underway

More Stories

Show More
editors picks terrorism vienna

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNPACKED: How $1.1b development will unfold

        Premium Content UNPACKED: How $1.1b development will unfold

        Council News The development was given the green light from the council last week but there are several boxes to tick during construction.

        Online bullying blamed for assault on pregnant woman

        Premium Content Online bullying blamed for assault on pregnant woman

        Crime Bowen woman went to her former friend’s home and abused her

        La Nina ignites fears of reef seagrass destruction

        Premium Content La Nina ignites fears of reef seagrass destruction

        Environment “La Nina means there’s likely to be increased flooding and cyclones, and that’s...

        Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Premium Content Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Politics David Crisafulli and Tim Mander are shaping up as potential contenders