Menu
Login
Greater Manchester Police emergency services were called to the scene after reports of gunshots. Picture: Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Greater Manchester Police emergency services were called to the scene after reports of gunshots. Picture: Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Breaking

Mass shooting in Manchester

by The Sun
12th Aug 2018 4:13 PM

TEN people have been injured after a shooting incident in Manchester.

Police say victims are in hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious after the incident on Sunday morning at Moss Side.

Officers are investigating after shots were fired at around 2.30am local time (11.30am AEST) on Claremont Road.

There was a huge police response, and officers established that several people had been injured as a result of a firearm being discharged.

A police spokesman said: "At this stage, ten people are currently in hospital suffering from minor to major injuries.

"Officers are currently in the area trying to establish exactly where the shooting took place and identify those involved."

"Officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack.

"The area is being searched and examined while we are also trying to speak to as many people as possible and are reviewing CCTV to get all the facts."

The Caribbean Carnival had been taking place earlier that day but had finished several hours prior to this incident occurring, which is why there were still a lot of people in the area.

More to come.

editors picks england mass shooting

Top Stories

    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    Sea Eagles take win in penultimate minor premiership match

    News The Sea Eagles showed why they are sitting atop of the Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup in the second quarter to lead by 17 points at half time.

    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    News Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week.

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    News Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour.

    Local Partners