Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st May 2020 3:52 PM

Multiple people have been injured after a brawl at a New South Wales correctional facility this morning.

One male patient is being treated for multiple stab wounds after the incident at Lithgow Correctional Centre.

An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.
An inmate was transported via an emergency helicopter after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The Department of Corrective Services confirmed to news.com.au the patient had to be flown to the nearest hospital.

Two others suffered minor stab wounds and nine others are being assessed.

More details to come.

Originally published as Mass stabbing in NSW jail brawl

brawl editors picks jail lithgow correctional centre prisoners stabbings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with attempted murder

        premium_icon Man charged with attempted murder

        Breaking Collinsville man in critical condition with gunshot wound

        Local candidate hoping for ‘positive outcome’ on restrictions

        premium_icon Local candidate hoping for ‘positive outcome’ on...

        News Labor candidate for Whitsunday Tracey Cameron says she is hoping for a “positive...

        Man arrested over alleged Collinsville shooting

        premium_icon Man arrested over alleged Collinsville shooting

        Breaking Police say a man was shot in the stomach early this morning.

        UPDATE: Man arrested following Collinsville shooting

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man arrested following Collinsville shooting

        News A MAN has been arrested after another man sustained a gunshot wound in Collinsville...