Massive 11-storey tower planned for Toowoomba CBD

PLANNED: Barry Bernoth has planned an 11-storey residential and parking tower on Neil and Bell Sts in the Toowoomba CBD.

PLANNED: Barry Bernoth has planned an 11-storey residential and parking tower on Neil and Bell Sts in the Toowoomba CBD.

A PLANNED residential and parking tower in the Toowoomba CBD could become one of the city's tallest buildings once completed.

Prolific developers Barry and Mitchell Bernoth announced a proposal to build an 11-storey tower on the corner of Neil and Bell St, on a vacant block of land behind the Easternwell building.

The mixed-use development has been planned to feature 38 one, two and three-bedroom apartments over four levels, plus 310 parking spaces.

Nearly 200 of those spots would be available to the public.

WHAT A VIEW: Launching the new CBD residential and parking tower are (from left) Van Heerden Design studio's Craig van Heerden, developers Barry and Mitchell Bernoth, and LJ Hooker's Jeremy Lewis.

Mr Bernoth, who bought the block when he purchased the Easternwell building for $10.5 million back in July, is also currently constructing South Central residential and office tower in South Toowoomba.

He said growth in inner-city living options was the next step for the Toowoomba CBD.

"I'm pretty excited - we see it as something that Toowoomba needs and we're looking forward to seeing it happen," he said.

"It's all looking very good at this point in time, and when we finish the other project at South Central, we'll be looking to start this one.

"South Central will be completed by the middle of next year, so we'd be looking at hopefully having things in place to be able to get under way by the middle of next year."

New CBD residential and parking tower developer Barry Bernoth and LJ Hooker Toowoomba chief operating officer Jeremy Lewis survey the view of Toowoomba from the Easternwell building. The new tower will be built on the vacant lot next door.

LJ Hooker chief operating officer Jeremy Lewis said the development would meet demand for both parking and accommodation.

"The CBD has always been attractive to workers and retailers, but one of the things that it's lacking in the CBD is adequate car parking and availability of residential accommodation, which would be very attractive for people in the CBD," he said.

"The buying demographic is changing and has changed in the past five years.

"We've noticed we're getting a lot more buyers that aren't from Toowoomba, but are relocating here for job opportunities.

"With that, comes their buying criteria and what they expect to live in, which are apartments."

Building designer Craig van Heerden, who had previously worked on the concepts for Quest Apartments, called the tower a once-in-a-decade project for Toowoomba.

"This is a really good opportunity for us to put together something like this for the Toowoomba CBD," he said.

"It's the kind of project that only comes around once every 10 years or so, so it's really exciting.

"This building is going to be 11 storeys - the Easternwell building is nine storeys, so it's really an opportunity to continue to push the Toowoomba skyline with more opportunities.

"I believe that this particular use, a car park with mixed-use, is not something Toowoomba has seen before."

Refreshing Toowoomba CBD: Work has commenced to demolish a building in Toowoomba's CBD that will make way for a walkway and multi-functional public space.

The Bernoths will sit down with the Toowoomba Regional Council prior to officially submitting the project for approval.

Mr Bernoth said he would be looking to make use of the council's CBD incentives scheme, which offered waivers of infrastructure charges for residential developments within a certain area.

"We'll have our people looking at all those opportunities, and we'll certainly be looking to get that assistance from the council."

For more information about the development, call LJ Hooker on 4688 2222.