Massive concert cancelled last-minute

ICONIC Aussie rock band Cold Chisel have been forced to cancel a large outdoor concert scheduled to take place this afternoon due to "unsafe environmental conditions and hazardous air quality".

The Jimmy Barnes-led band were set to headline today's A Day On The Green concert in Rutherglen, west of Albury-Wodonga. Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt were also on the bill for the gig, which was cancelled this morning just hours before it was due to start.

A press release announcing the last-minute cancellation blamed the "devastating bushfires and extreme weather conditions currently being experienced in Albury, Wodonga and surrounding areas", noting that EPA Victoria has rated the air quality in the area as "hazardous" with wind conditions throughout the day expected to further worsen air quality.

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes. Picture: Brenton Edwards

"Therefore, the decision has been made to cancel the show to protect the health of patrons attending the event as well as staff and artists working on site," the release

Roundhouse Entertainment promoter Michael Newton said: "We have been on-site for the past week preparing for the show, and sadly we have seen the air quality deteriorate to a level where we have been advised that it would not be safe to proceed. We are also concerned about traffic, given the fires in the area. This is a really unfortunate situation. We do not cancel shows lightly, and we are devastated that we have had to cancel what would have been our first show for 2020."

Pictures from on-site show just how poor the air quality is today:

In case you were wondering why A Day on the Green’s Cold Chisel show was cancelled tonight this is the venue in Rutherglen this morning - EPA Victoria say there’s no sign of the smoke clearing and wind conditions today will make it worse @theheraldsun @ADayOnTheGreen pic.twitter.com/NX8onaByD3 — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) January 6, 2020

All ticketholders will be contacted directly and provided with full refunds. At this stage, Cold Chisel's upcoming sold-out shows at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley on Saturday and Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong the following day will both go ahead.

The cancellation comes a day after one of the headlining international acts at this year's Sydney Festival pulled out, citing concerns over the city's air quality.

French actress Isabelle Adjani was due to star in Opening Night, a stage version of the 1977 cult movie classic, at the Sydney Opera House from January 21, but the production has now been cancelled.

The play was to take place indoors, inside the Opera House's Drama Theatre.

Sydney Festival director Wesley Enoch didn't hide his disappointment in a media statement yesterday.

Isabelle Adjani in Opening Night, a French play that was due to be performed at Sydney Festival. Picture: Sydney Opera House

"The arts community understands the importance of carrying on and also acknowledges the powerful role that art, culture and the act of coming together can play at a time like this. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and assurances, the Opening Night team has chosen not to come," he said.

Enoch also slammed the decision an interview with the ABC.

"We're not happy about this at all," he said.

"Someone on the other side of the world is taking this decision against expert opinion. This is incredibly heartbreaking for me given the commitments of all the other artists coming together for the bushfire support concert this weekend."

These are just the latest in a string of public events cancelled throughout Australia's bushfire crisis, including music festivals and sporting events.