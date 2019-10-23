Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
M1 Pacific Motorway (Hawkesbury River) https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html#cameraview
M1 Pacific Motorway (Hawkesbury River) https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html#cameraview
News

Massive delays after worker hit by ute

23rd Oct 2019 7:13 AM

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a "serious crash" on Sydney's M1 Motorway at Berowra earlier this morning.

According to NSW Police, a road worker was hit by a ute shortly after 3am this morning.

Officers from Ku-ring-gai Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, and all southbound lanes on the M1 are currently closed.

The incident occurred shortly after 3am. Picture: livetraffic.com
The incident occurred shortly after 3am. Picture: livetraffic.com

Southbound traffic is now being diverted into the northbound lanes via contraflow, while northbound traffic is being diverted onto the Pacific Highway.

The incident has caused massive delays, with motorists urged to visit Live Traffic for the latest traffic information.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible, to slow down and drive with care and to expect very heavy traffic and long delays.

More Stories

Show More
crash m1 motoring traffic ute

Top Stories

    FOR SALE: Coffee cruiser ready for its newest barista

    premium_icon FOR SALE: Coffee cruiser ready for its newest barista

    News You could be serving coffees around the Whitsundays in this custom-built coffee cruiser that was inspired by a blackout.

    SEEING RED: Paradise not immune to child safety risks

    premium_icon SEEING RED: Paradise not immune to child safety risks

    News Security warning as Day for Daniel approaches.

    Blocking open reporting a ‘slippery slope to dictatorship’

    premium_icon Blocking open reporting a ‘slippery slope to dictatorship’

    Council News Mackay and Whitsunday mayors defend press freedom.

    READY TO RACE: Bowen adds another event to its calendar

    premium_icon READY TO RACE: Bowen adds another event to its calendar

    Sport Racing fans will be cheering with the news of this extra event