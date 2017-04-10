Massive effort to open national parks before Easter

Park rangers are hard at work getting as many national parks open before the Easter weekend.

QUEENSLAND National Park rangers are working around the clock to get as many Whitsunday national parks open as possible before the Easter weekend.

Cyclone Debbie impacted 223 parks and forests across Queensland.

A large amount of debris needs to be cleared and infrastructure repaired before parks can be safely opened.

However the iconic Hill Inlet lookout track and Whitehaven Beach are already open again.

Other Whitsunday Island national parks currently partially open include Gloucester, Ngaro Sea Trail, Molle Islands, Chance Bay, Cairn Beach, Nara Inlet, Maureen's Cove, Steens Beach, Curlew Beach and Crayfish Beach.

Repulse Island, Lindeman Island, Peak track, Dugong Beach, Cairn track, Sawmill Beach, Nari's Beach and Joe's Beach are currently closed.

Conway National Park is partially open with the Coral Beach track, Coastal fringe circuit and Conway day-use area open to the public.

Conway circuit, Cape Upstart and Dryander National Parks are currently temporarily closed.

For a full list of up-to-date park alerts follow http://www.npsr.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/index.php.