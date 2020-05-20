Massive mega mansion record price revealed
THE sale price of a jaw-dropping Gold Coast mega mansion has been revealed.
Amir Mian of Amir Prestige confirmed the sprawling mansion on the Isle of Capri sold for $11.75 million, which is the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in the last two years.
Riverpoint, a six-bedroom residence with a raft of luxury features, went under contract yesterday, as reported by the Gold Coast Bulletin .
Previously, the highest price paid this year was $6.75 million for a residence on Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point.
The sale also trumps the highest price paid on the Gold Coast in 2019, which was $11 million for a property on the Sovereign Islands.
While Mr Mian confirmed the sale price, he declined to comment on the sellers or buyers.
Built on a massive point position with 90m of main river frontage, the 1,651sq m residence at 1-3 La Scala Court is surrounded with lush tropical gardens and is reminiscent of a Thai resort.
TOP GOLD COAST SALES 2020
$6.75 million- 18a Ephraim Island Access, Paradise Point
$5.5 million- 6/3531-3533 Main Beach Pde, Main Beach
$5.2 million- 59 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach
$4.75 million- 46-48 Peak Ave, Main Beach
$4.5 million- 3/3565 Main Beach Parade, Main Beach
Originally published as Massive mega mansion record price revealed