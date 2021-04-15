Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Monster snake skin found dangling from roof

by Sophie Chirgwin
15th Apr 2021 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The skin of a monster carpet python found at a Buderim home has left seasoned snake catchers scratching their heads.

Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 was called to a woman's home on Wednesday morning to find the skin dangling from a hole in the side of her roof.

Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"This is one of the biggest snake skins I have ever seen," Mr McKenzie said on video.

"To the top of the roof it's probably about 3.5m - 4m up, there's a foot of skin at the bottom, you can just see how tall it is.

Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"Obviously the skin is bigger than the actual snake, but this is from an absolute weapon of a carpet python.

"Massive … absolutely massive."

Despite an extensive search of the roof and property, the snake catchers were unable to locate the monster python.

"If you are in the Somerset Dr, Buderim area keep an eye out for a big Carpet Python and give us a call if you see it," the snake catcher said.

At the end of the video, Mr McKenzie measures the skin which is about 3.5m long.

Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Originally published as 'Massive': Monster snake skin found dangling from roof

Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Massive python skin found outside the roof of a Buderim home. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
snakes wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Urannah Dam to provide a future for the north

        Premium Content OPINION: Urannah Dam to provide a future for the north

        Opinion ‘It is time for the private sector to push the potential of the north to provide much needed water, food and energy security for the surrounding regions.’

        Members needed for Mackay hospital and health service group

        Premium Content Members needed for Mackay hospital and health service group

        Community The health service is seeking expressions of interest from people who are...

        ‘He was just absolutely committed to his community’

        Premium Content ‘He was just absolutely committed to his community’

        Community VALE DAVID THICKER: He gave 45 years to Bowen’s State Emergency Service and will be...

        Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Premium Content Ice trafficking Bowen mum’s jail term reduced on appeal

        Crime She was jailed for five years for her role in a high-level drug syndicate pushing...