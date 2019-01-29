Massive new fish kill on Darling River in NSW

The Darling River at Menindee covered with dead fish again. Supplied: Rob Greggory

NEW photos have revealed the extent of a massive fish kill in the Darling River with hundreds of thousands of fish found dead.

NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair told the ABC the latest fish kill in Menindee is "out of the Government's hands".

Mr Blair will travel to the drought-stricken town of Menindee today to meet with experts and clean-up crews working to remove decomposing fish from the river banks.

The town, an hour from Broken Hill, has been at the centre of a continuing ecological disaster with Sunday's discovery marking the third fish kill in less than two months.

Mr Blair told the ABC his Government was out of options after the "band-aid solution" of installing aerators along the river failed to keep fish alive.

"It's starting again,'' local Graeme McCrabb wrote off the latest fish kill, posting new photos.

Local Graeme McCrabb on Monday morning posted on social media of floating dead fish in the weir pool at Menindee.

"It's starting again," he wrote on Facebook.