Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Massive penalty for speeding motorcyclist who hid from cops

23rd Sep 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was busted doing more than 70km/h over the speed limit on his motorbike over the weekend has copped a heavy penalty for his actions.

At 7.20pm on Friday, police saw a motorcycle rider driving well in excess of the speed limit on Dawson St, Lismore.

"As the motorbike approached Caniaba road it reached speeds of 70km/h an hour over the designated speed limit," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police decided not to initiate a pursuit due to safety concerns.

"Police attended a Caniaba address soon after saw the motorbike parked.

"They found the rider, a 40-year-old Caniaba man, hiding in a shed."

He was issued a $2482 fine, lost six points off his licence and had his licence suspend for six months.

More Stories

caniaba lismore motorbike richmond police district speeding
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    premium_icon 'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    Crime Offender hit his former partner with a shovel, threatened to kill her and squeezed her throat at her home as their children watched on.

    The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    premium_icon The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    News A staggering number of veterans experience homelessness every year

    OPEN: Airport visitor numbers revealed

    premium_icon OPEN: Airport visitor numbers revealed

    News Visitor numbers revealed for Whitsunday Coast Airport.

    Five injured as car crashes down embankment

    premium_icon Five injured as car crashes down embankment

    News Five taken to hospital after crash.