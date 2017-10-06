MASTER LOOPER ON STAGE

FUNK is not dead. How can it be when legendary Byron Bay muso Pauly P is bringing it to Magnums Hotel tomorrow night?

The musician, producer, DJ and general mover and shaker has left the green and rolling hills around Mullumbimby to bring his signature blend of lush roots and reggae to the punters of North Queensland.

Pauly P is Australia's premium one-man-band and master looper, bringing lashings of sultry grooves, smokin' vocals and swirling textures to his charismatic tunes.

Incorporating loops on guitar, bass and drums, Pauly's highly skilled and groovy performance is a must-see and has already drawn comparisons to the likes of fellow loop master generals Tash Sultana, Bernhoft and Claude Hay.

While technically a one-man-band, he is no one trick pony - not only a bona fide funk machine, Pauly also weaves his eclectic swagger across a variety of genres, including covers of NZ dubsters Fat Freddys Drop, Jimi Hendrix and Nine Inch Nails.

Lurking behind these irresistible beats is a strong social consciousness, and Pauly's positive vibes and pertinent lyrical content create the ultimate ear-candy with a conscience.

The debut single from this magnetic Aussie artist, Show Me What You Got, dropped on July 31 and has already made tremendous waves with its funk brain and bluesy soul.

Follow-up single Fire Burns Within has delivered more captivating sounds from this loop wizard.

Keep your eyes and ears out for a whole lot more from Pauly P in the near future, but in the meantime you can go grab the latest tunes from triple J unearthed, iTunes, Spotify and of course catch him for one night only at Airlie's favourite place to party: Magnums.

Pauly at Magnums will be supported by Dawn and Band of Dawn.