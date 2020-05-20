MasterChef star slammed for ‘bratty’ move

One contestant's simple gesture during Tuesday night's MasterChef episode rubbed many viewers the wrong way, with some fans labelling her "smug" and "tactless".

Last night's episode saw contestants tasked with replicating a bizarre-looking "black box" dessert set by chef Peter Gunn of Melbourne restaurant IDES. Some managed it better than others - and the dish got the better of fan favourite Sarah Tiong, who was crestfallen and teary by the time the challenge finished.

Pasta queen Laura Sharrad, who'd fared a lot better at replicating the black box, bounded over to check in on a visibly emotional Sarah.

Laura approaches Sarah for a hug.

"Tiong! Tiong! Come on. What's wrong? What's wrong? What's wrong? What's wrong?" she asked, giving her fellow contestant a hug before repeatedly asking her how she'd botched the cook: "What'd you miss? What'd you miss? What'd you miss? What'd you miss?"

Sarah slumped down with her head in her hands. "Just give me a second."

"OK … I'm just gonna hug everyone else," said Laura as she retreated.

Sarah was overcome with emotion.

After composing herself, a "devastated" Sarah then choked back tears as she faced the cameras. "I'm really disappointed that I didn't get every element done. But it's OK … I gave it my best shot. I'm just trying to hold it together at the moment and find some sense of positivity."

The pair's awkward encounter didn't go unnoticed by MasterChef viewers:

Laura was definitely that girl in school who got 100% on an exam, then went up to everyone who looked upset and disappointed to ask them how they did. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/URv7RXtjmr — Niccy T (@NicReality) May 19, 2020

But others stuck up for Laura, who's already copped a backlash this season from some viewers due to her preference for cooking pasta dishes:

OK, I'm not a fan of Laura's either, but the posts I've seen... people are painting her as way too much of a villain, overly so. She's allowed to be happy for succeeding. She's allowed to check in on other contestants. I'm not so sure she meant to be snarky but... #MasterChefAU — Whisley Reyes (@WhisleyReyes) May 19, 2020

Sarah Tiong ended up in the bottom two alongside Tassie chef Sarah Clare - and in the end, it was Clare who went home.

"It's been amazing, you guys rock," the 33-year-old said, looking back at her fellow contestants.

"I learnt something new every day … I'm going to be taking a fair bit back to the restaurant," she said, adding to guest chef Peter Gunn: "No offence, not the black box.

And THIS is why I said Laura was annoying and smug last week. That annoying little dance and visible pleasure in other people's stress (especially Sarah T) was just YUCK!!#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/VkyxuHGfjS — Samia Mazahir (@SamiaMPardhan) May 19, 2020

Laura repeatedly asking Sarah T what she missed was unnecessary. Maybe, she forgot herself for a second because she was riding a high from finishing all her elements but it was completely tactless. And the little snarky "I'll go hug someone else" moment. Wow. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/JI58k7BBBT — 🥢𝕁𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚! 𝔸𝕥 ℍ𝕠𝕞𝕖🧄🧈 (@wittyhandle_) May 19, 2020

So... Laura. Not creative as a cook (yet Jock doesn't call her the "pasta girl" but calls Brendan the "dumpling guy" even though he's a diverse cook & plates up other things) & doesn't understand empathy. Give Sarah a minute! So smug. So arrogant. So bratty. 🙄 #MasterChefAU — 🌈 𝕁𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚 💭✎ (@earthtojenni) May 19, 2020

Laura, you gotta read the room a lot better. Poor Sarah T. I would have been a LOT less diplomatic 😠 #MasterChefAU — anonymissjane (@anonymissjane) May 19, 2020

Honestly, this is the first time I got pissed at Laura. Maybe it's just a bad edit, we know #MasterChefAU has had a string of them, but it did really annoyed me today. https://t.co/mDdXPe9F7U — Manisha (@mypoint_24) May 19, 2020

Laura’s gloating little dance at the end of the cook, where she asked everyone if they’d finished and delighted in their stress (especially Sarah T’s!) was just UGGGGHHHHHHHHHHJU #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/F4A0m2ZauO — Niccy T (@NicReality) May 19, 2020

oof laura really has no tact. if someone’s visibly upset don’t ask how they did over and over & expect sunshine and rainbows to be their answer #MasterChefAU — gay4moleman (@uuuuuurgh) May 19, 2020

Just going to put it out there... It shows absolutely no class being entirely smug in the face of your fellow contestant who is palpably struggling after a tough cook. Laura, be like Melissa. Next time, show some empathy & maybe a bit of grace. It goes a long way... #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/9v8CyGmzKZ — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) May 19, 2020