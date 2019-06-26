A masterclass in agriculture

MASTERCLASS: Brian Wehlburg, Christine Jones and Dick Richardson led NQ Dry Tropics staff from three program areas through a masterclass to help them deliver better extension service to primary producers.

AN AGRICULTURE masterclass was held in Collinsville recently as three industry specialists helped attendees learn more about key grazing land management issues.

The masterclass, organised by NQ Dry Tropics, saw 16 staff members attend combined in-class lectures.

They also took part in a trip to Sonoma Station to discuss practical grazing management and get hands on experience in assessing soil biological health.

Industry specialists Brian Wehlburg, Dr Christine Jones and Dick Richardson provided the attendees with deep knowledge and understanding of their respective knowledge fields, with the hope that they would take these learnings back into the community.

The masterclass was supported by the State Government's Reef Water Quality Program Enhanced Extension co-ordination project and the Federal Government's Reef Trust IV Stomping Out Sediment in the Burdekin project.

Event organiser and senior field grazing officer Linda Anderson said while some of the information was quite complex, the three specialists were able to break down complex issues into key messages for staff to consider when they offer support to graziers in the region.

The masterclass was also useful in providing attendees with more information in regards to accessing aid and information.

"The masterclass also helped field staff identify pathways to deliver more collaborative extension with delivery partners, including government agencies and private enterprises," Ms Anderson said.

"This will improve a graziers ability to access the best information available and increase the capacity for integrated learning that builds landscape and production connectedness with resilient businesses.

"Strong partnership arrangements ensures that land, water and coastal management in the Dry Tropics region is sustainable, improving productivity and long-term viability, contributing to the economy, the community and the health of the broader environmental landscape."

A NQ Dry Tropics spokeswoman said that the learning opportunity is a win for landholders, the environment and the Great Barrier Reef, and that the ongoing teaching of graziers in the area will continue to promote best practices for local agricultural.