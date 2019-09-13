Masterclass to help agtech innovators fine tune their product

The agtech innovation workshop will be held in Bowen. PICTURE: Supplied

A WORKSHOP helping local producers realise their agtech innovation dream will be held in Bowen later this month.

The masterclass, presented by Farmers2Founders (F2F) and Greater Whitsunday Alliance, will help agtech innovators take their idea and turn it into a commercial reality.

Agriculture is predicted to become Australia’s next $100 billion industry by 2030.

Producers will gain entrepreneurial and technological skills through tools, resources, coaching and support provided by F2F to bring its new agtech ventures to market.

GW3 interim chief executive Kylie Porter said the development body was excited to deliveri the masterclass workshop in the region, made possible through the State Government’s Advancing Regional Innovation Program.

“We know that our region’s agricultural sector contributes more than $1.6 billion to the national economy and there are entrepreneurs, growers and producers in our region who are working on innovative ideas, solutions and products every day,” Ms Porter said.

“This masterclass will provide them with the skills to potentially take them to the next level.”

The event will explore trends in food, agriculture, and technology and presenters will discuss how producers can access new technologies earlier, and the ways they can be involved in shaping how they are built.

After the masterclass, producers can apply for the F2F innovations streams in agtech, foodtech and food innovation.

The workshop will be held at Grand View Hotel, 5 Herbert St, Bowen on Tuesday, September 24.

To register, visit: www.farmers2founders.com/events