Mate against mate: State of Origin is here

Peter Carruthers and Dane Lillingstone | 31st May 2017 6:00 AM
FACE OFF: House mates Phil Ramage and Sam Key of the Brahmans are set for a big opening match on Wednesday night.
FACE OFF: House mates Phil Ramage and Sam Key of the Brahmans are set for a big opening match on Wednesday night.

IF THE captain of the Whitsunday Brahmans was a betting man he would have his money on the Blues to take this year's State of Origin series two games to three.

Though Phil Ramage's heart will always pump Maroon-coloured blood.

Ramage said ever since the Brisbane Broncos entered the NRL competition in 1988 he had sided with Queensland.

The pioneering legends of the games such as Steve Renouf, Wally Lewis and Gorden Tallis inspired him as young player and motivated him to be the best footy player he could.

"I used to look forward to the games growing up and that hasn't changed as we get older. It just means more beer on game night," he said.

Come Origin night the house Ramage shares with his Brahman team mate Sam Key, just like Suncorp Stadium, will become a battle ground.

The Brahmans hooker is a passionate New South Wales supporter and is convinced for the first time in a long time the Blue are going to take the series three games to nil.

Keys grew up in Glen Innes and said in a town so close to the border you would not be hated for supporting Queensland.

Keys picked a side early and and never wavered in his support for the Blues even though North Queensland is now his home.

"I could never change sides," he said.

Ramage lamented the selector's failure to include Titans prop Jarrod Wallace in the side.

"They have stuck with a loyalty thing which has been good over the years but with a couple of injuries coming in I think it was a good time to blood at least one (old) player in this first game," Ramage said.

"I think they should have picked Jarrod Wallace and I think that is why NSW will get over them.

"My heart is with Queensland but if I had money on it for the first time in a long time I would tip NSW."

Keys agreed and said he believed the NSW selectors had picked the best team possible.

He was happy about the selection of Mitchell Pearce at half-back and said "he is going to have a blinder".

"The tide is going to turn this series," he said.

