Mate punched for 'acting like a goose'

A MAN who punched his friend in the head several times in an argument over a T-shirt has been put on a suspended prison sentence.

Tony James Ingram, 39, of the Brisbane suburb Chirnside, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Ingram and the victim had been friends for 12 years and Ingram was staying at the man's house on the night of the assault.

Sgt Myors said the pair had been out in Airlie Beach drinking since 2pm on February 18 and had returned back to the victim's Cannonvale house about 1am on February 19.

The two were talking until about 2.15am when Ingram became aggressive, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told the victim went to his bedroom and pushed Ingram away to close the door.

Ingram pushed his way into the room and punched the other man in the head about 10 times.

The man then managed to push Ingram out of the room, lock the door and call police.

Ingram's solicitor Rosemary Varley told the court her client had been staying with his friend for about a week when the incident had occurred.

She said Ingram felt the other man was "acting like a goose” and "acting quite foolish” and was packing his belongings to leave.

Ingram had asked the other man to give him back a shirt he had lent him, and the man had refused.

When sentencing Ingram, magistrate Ron Muirhead spoke of the fact that Ingram had a conviction only four months earlier for an assault that also involved alcohol.

"At your age you should know better,” Mr Muirhead said.

Ingram was sentenced to four months prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.