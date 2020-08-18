Mateship remembered in Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony

Ken Thackeray OAM and Josef Concy honoured their mates in a service for Vietnam Veteran's Day in Cannonvale today.

KEN Thackeray and Josef Concy may have been born on other sides of the world, but mateship and common experience fighting in the Vietnam War creates a strong bond between them.

Mr Thackery and Mr Concy wore their respective Australian and United States service medals with pride as they stood alongside other Whitsunday veterans this morning to mark Vietnam Veterans’ Day.

Mr Thackeray OAM joined the air force in 1967 and served in Vietnam as an airfield defence guard from 1968-69.

When asked what Vietnam Veteran’s Day meant to him, Mr Thackeray was speechless as tears welled in his eyes.

“I lost some very good friends,” he said.

“These are little ceremonies, but I think they’re important and they’re important for us old blokes to think about our mates.”

Josef Concy laid a wreath at the ceremony this morning.

Mateship was the common thread binding many veterans together and US Army veteran Mr Concy said despite his injuries in combat, he felt he had to return to fight alongside his “brothers”.

“Our units were very small numbers, we worked with four people at a time,” he said.

“I got hit badly and when I got out of hospital I went back to Vietnam, and the main reason was (because) I could not leave the brothers behind.

“We all did that.

“We cared for what we were leaving behind so if we could, we went back.”

Mr Concy was born in Southern California and served two tours of Vietnam from 1967-68 and 1969-70.

He met his wife during his time in Vietnam and moved to Australia in 1979.

While Mr Concy had fond memories of the friendship formed in action, he said returning from Vietnam was one of the hardest things he had to endure.

“We had no respect from the general public when we got back, and that to us was the biggest pain, apart from leaving our brothers behind and not being respected by the public,” he said.

Pointing to his medals, Mr Concy remembered “many times” that passers-by had spat at them.

“That was more hurtful than some of the bullets that hit us,” he said.

However, he said the struggles of his generation and the tragic losses they endured provided an important lesson for young Australians.

“The youth should look at what happened in Vietnam so that (it) does not happen again somewhere else,” he said.

“Wars I don’t think in the long run fix much, but it does leave a lot of pain.

“The youth have to learn from this.”