Matt and Chelsie’s X-rated confession

The Bachelor lovebirds were grilled about their sex life in a graphic, X-rated interview on radio this morning. And runner-up Abbie burst into tears later on the same radio show when she heard what they'd said.

Matt and Chelsie appeared in studio with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O who asked the pair about when and how they consummated their relationship and what Matt's penis looks like, among other things.

"The first night you guys had sex, that must have been something incredible right?" Kyle asked in the risque segment which aired before 7am. "Where did the lovemaking take place the first night?"

"South Africa, actually," Chelsie replied, which was where the finale was filmed.

Matt added, "Before we get shipped back to Australia we get to have one last night".

"Who was stinging for it the most?" Kyle asked.

"I was dying," laughed Chelsie.

Matt and Chelsie got it on in South Africa.

Kyle asked for more details, with Chelsie elaborating, "We were just sitting on the couch making out and then we were like, f**k it, we're doing it obviously".

The KIIS FM host continued to probe, saying, "I, myself, when I have sex with a new person, finish very quickly because of the anticipation. Was it a long session?"

Matt laughed awkwardly and palmed the question off to Chelsie, who answered, "I mean, I'm glad we had it a few times".

More than 90 minutes later, runner-up Abbie called into the KIIS FM breakfast show and burst into tears when Kyle told her about Matt and Chelsie's South African night of intimacy.

"Get over him," Kyle said to Abbie. "Because I asked those two this morning what was the first sex like. They were on a couch in a hotel in South Africa making out and feeling each other, and then he lifted her up and took her to the bedroom, took all his clothes off and inserted himself."

Abbie could be heard crying down the phone line after Kyle's insensitive comment and Jackie O immediately scolded her co-host.

"She didn't need to hear that," Jackie O said.

"Um … sorry," Abbie whispered as she tried to regain her composure.

When the interview ended, Jackie O had another crack at Kyle, saying, "Why'd you say that? That doesn't help someone get over it. That is the worst thing you can hear."

A remorseful Kyle said, "I didn't mean to make her cry. I was trying to help her get over it … In hindsight, you're right. I don't like when girls cry."

After the on-air incident, Abbie spoke to news.com.au and said Kyle's comment caught her off-guard.

"I wasn't expecting to hear a detailed recount of the first time Matt and Chelsie were intimate, so that was a bit confronting," she told news.com.au.

"It's still pretty raw for me. I've been in and out of tears all morning so we can't really blame him (Kyle). I'm a bit sensitive right now."

Earlier in Matt and Chelsie's interview, the couple were also asked about the rumour that Matt and one of the other female contestants performed a sex act in the garden during the filming of The Bachelor.

"Did you hear that rumour?" Kyle asked Chelsie.

"I've heard traces of it," she replied, adding that she didn't bother asking Matt about it because "it would have been caught on camera if it happened".

Matt denied the incident ever took place. "We're both very aware that you are mic'd up, you're in front of the camera," he said.

Bachelor Matt Agnew with his partner Chelsie McLeod.

There was another rumour during the season of The Bachelor that some of the women decided to compare their private parts. And you'd better believe that Kyle and Jackie O wanted to know about it.

"Chelsie, this vagina showing party that happened at the mansion, were you involved in that?" Jackie O asked.

"I was involved. It was a bit of fun," Chelsie said.

"Who had the best vagina?" Kyle asked.

"Apparently I was up there," Chelsie told the radio duo. "I've got a Barbie."

Asked to explain how this "vagina showing party" actually worked, Chelsie said, "Everyone was just like, pants down, here we go".

"Wow, so everyone was standing up!" Kyle said. "Do you know how I imagined it? I imagined everyone was laying down with their legs open. Is that how you imagined it, Matt?"

"I'm ashamed to say I kind of did as well," Matt confirmed.

"Legs were closed," Chelsie said adamantly.

"Wow, what a disappointment," Kyle joked.

The happy couple.

Talk also turned to Matt's genitals during the lewd interview, with Kyle asking Matt to remind him whether or not he is circumcised.

"No, I wasn't," Matt said.

"Oh, sorry, you've still got that filthy thing on," Kyle laughed.

"There are no complaints from Chelsie so that's all that matters," Jackie O said reassuringly.

"All good there," Chelsie confirmed about Matt's downstairs department.

This morning's interview was in stark contrast to all of Matt and Chelsie's previous media appearances in which they were both more reserved and refused to be drawn on sexual questions.