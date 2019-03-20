Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Rugby League

Cecchin set for NRL return after death threat horror

by Steve Zemek
20th Mar 2019 10:46 AM

Six months after leaving Australia as a result of death threats, referee Matt Cecchin will return to the NRL field this weekend.

The veteran whistleblower has been named to take charge of Saturday's clash between Manly and Sydney Roosters at Lottoland.

Cecchin last year announced he would quit the NRL after being targeted in the wake of his performance in England's World Cup semi-final win over Tonga.

He denied Andrew Fifita a try which would have sent the Tongans into the final against Australia, prompting some fans to bombard him on social media.

 

Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.
Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.

Cecchin's decision to not award the try was later endorsed as correct.

He had planned to head to the English Super League in 2019 however a visa hiccup scuppered those plans.

He returned to Australia and oversaw a NSW Cup game last weekend before being asked to step up to first-grade once again this weekend.

More Stories

death threats matt cecchin nrl referee abuse rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Cyclist's golden run at Rocky Cup on Wheels

    premium_icon Cyclist's golden run at Rocky Cup on Wheels

    Sport Masters athlete wins five of his seven events competing against blokes half his age.

    Supermarket ups the cost of milk to help farmers

    Supermarket ups the cost of milk to help farmers

    News Price increase to 'provide relief' for Aussie farmers

    • 20th Mar 2019 11:40 AM
    Men to be sentenced over green turtle saga

    premium_icon Men to be sentenced over green turtle saga

    Crime Men charges with taking protected animal

    Police search for group following fuel theft

    Police search for group following fuel theft

    Crime The group was last seen driving towards Bowen.