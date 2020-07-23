Mattress row rocks residents at exclusive tower

A RESIDENT accused of dumping an abandoned mattress and couch at an exclusive Gold Coast tower has had a $500 fine overturned by the state watchdog.

The body corporate at the Surfers Paradise Chevron Renaissance - home to 716 individual lots who pay up to $10,000 in fees a year - slugged the resident $500 for disposing of the two unwanted items in the car park. It alleged photos showed an employee of the accused with the couch and mattress.

However the resident, who also acts as the real estate agent for properties in the building, denied it was them and fired off a complaint to the Body Corporate Community Management Commissioner (BCCM), arguing the body corporate had no power make such demands.

The resident also alleged "racial discrimination" and a personal vendetta by the committee was behind the invoices.

In response, the committee argued there were clear instructions on how unwanted furniture can be disposed of.

A body corporate fight has broken out at Chevron Renaissance, one of the Gold Coast's biggest residential towers. Picture Glenn Hampson

It also claimed the dumped mattress and couch posed a work health and safety issue to all owners and affected the enjoyment of common property.

The committee argued the invoices are not fines but invoices for reimbursement of charges from the body corporate contactor who must employ staff to drive around the complex with a tractor and trailer to pick up discarded items and take them to the basement area.

Despite the claims the adjudicator dismissed the dispute outright, stating the committee had no authority to issue the charge.

The adjudicator said there was no evidence to support claims of discrimination put forward but suggested the applicant "may wish to seek private legal advice or contact the Queensland Human Rights Commission".

This is not the first time a dispute at the towers has come before the state body.

In December last year, the commissioner ended a months-long impasse over a vote for the new body corporate committee.

In mid 2019 the members of one committee complained it had been voted out at an unapproved AGM.

After the complaint, the commissioner froze any action by the new committee until he could determine who was rightly in control.

Ultimately, the election of the new committee was found to be void. They were voted in again at a legitimate AGM.

Originally published as Mattress row rocks residents at exclusive tower