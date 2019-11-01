Mauboy in tears during brutal radio prank

Jessica Mauboy broke down in tears during a radio prank on KIIS FM.

The singer, whose new album Hilda is number one on the ARIA charts, put on an Oscar-worthy performance during a chat with radio hosts Will and Woody.

The premise of the prank was simple: When Woody was out of the studio, Will asked Jess to pretend that she and her partner had called off their engagement that they announced last month.

Jessica Mauboy recently got engaged to her boyfriend of 10 years, Themeli Magripilis.

When Woody returned to the studio, one of the first questions he asked the singer in the interview was about her engagement.

"One very positive thing that's been happening with you, Jess, is that you're recently engaged which is super exciting," he said.

Jess went quiet and looked at her support team outside the studio window as Woody continued.

"Little fun fact, Jess, I'm actually a marriage celebrant. Just want to put that one out there that you might want to …" Woody said before trailing off because Jess was visibly upset.

"Sorry, I thought your team would have told you maybe not to ask that question," she said to Woody. "It's (the engagement) not happening."

Woody was mortified and apologised immediately. "Sorry, I didn't get told that," he said.

Woody fell for the prank.

Jess pretended to break down in tears.

Jess then covered her face with her hands and pretended to cry, and Woody ripped off his headphones and ran over to comfort her.

"I am so sorry," he said. "I had no idea."

Unable to keep up the ruse, Jess and Will then burst into laughter and the penny quickly dropped for Woody.

"You f***ing a**eholes!" he said.

Jess and Woody hugged it out after the prank.

