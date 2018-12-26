May in review

MAY 2: WHITSUNDAY Regional Council confirmed it will not scrap its recycling program after south-east Queensland's Ipswich City Council last week ended its scheme in the wake of China's import ban on recycling.

Council director of customer experience Adam Hagy said council's Kerbside Recycling practice - for which residents were charged an extra $70 on their rates bill - was sustainable, affordable and would continue into the future.

He also reassured locals that items destined for recycling were being recycled, not being sent to landfill instead.

MAY 2: RAW power on the water came to Bowen in the form of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships.

Large crowds lined the Bowen Jetty to see a depleted field of three Supercat Extreme and two Supercat Outboard racers battle it out on Bowen Harbour.

A stiff 15km/h wind from the east threw up quite a swell and made conditions for drivers a challenge.

Bowen Offshore Superboat Carnival attracted large crowds in May. PETER CARRUTHERS

MAY 2: THE Tour de Cure rolled into the region, making stops at Proserpine, Bowen and Airlie Beach.

Tour de Cure is an organisation dedicated to finding a cure for cancer and raises funds for cancer research through various cycling events and activities.

Sunrise broadcast live weather updates with weather reporter and rider James Tobin joined by colleague Mark Beretta.

The tour reached its $2.5 million target, with Proserpine Hospital receiving $10,000, Camp Quality the recipients at Bloomsbury, while $10,000 went to support the Bowen Hospital Oncology Unit.

Karen Vloedmans, Mick Paulsen, Janelle Woody Eastwood, Mark Beretta, Bob Bogie and Shona Russell celebrating the Tour de Cure's arrival at the Proserpine Museum.

MAY 4: PROSERPINE celebrates a first in sporting history as it hosts power lifting and motorsport as part of the North Queensland Games.

The event draws competitors from far and wide with Proserpine playing its part in the Mackay region's hosting of the popular event.

MAY 4: A SAVVY buyer snapped up a central piece of Proserpine's commercial property scene, the National Australia Bank, for close to $1 million.

The 16 Main Street property offers extensive value for the new buyer with a secure lease to one of Australia's leading national banks.

MAY 4: THREE local youngsters have been hitting the range in preparation for a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Australia.

Levi Holmes, along with brothers Jaxon and Harper Henderson-Feldman have been selected in the Australian team which will contest the IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf Championship in Las Vegas in July.

MAY 9: IT WAS big names, big hits and even bigger smiles as the Legends of League returned to Bowen.

The community came out to watch the likes of Matt Bowen, Willie Mason and Petero Civoniceva battle it out against the Whitsunday Girudala All-Stars.

The Australian All-Stars trailed by two points at the main break, but piled on three consecutive tries to prevail 46-36.

Legends of League players in Bowen. Kyle Evans

MAY 9: DESPITE an action-packed weekend of events across the region, droves of people flocked to the second annual Pit Pony Festival in Collinsville.

Festival goers converged on the mining town to take part in the two-day festival, which featured pony rides, rock climbing, petting zoos and more.

Organiser Brett Murphy said attendees enjoyed a great weekend.

"Everyone was dancing from the little ones, right through to the old ones,” he said.

MAY 10: RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter transported a 19-year-old Mirani man with a fractured femur and a 15-year-old girl with a fractured pelvis to Mackay after a head-on crash at Bowen put six people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway crash scene, about 1km from Abbot Point Road, just after 1pm, when a Holden Commodore travelling southbound collided with a Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan.

MAY 10: THE release of the Federal Budget has been a mixed bag for the Whitsundays.

The region scored an initial win with a federal government commitment to kick in more than half of the estimated $2 million need to upgrade Gloucester under the Roads to Recovery 2018-19 funding allotment.

However, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan challenged his federal counterparts to get money for the Goorganga Plains road upgrade out of the $3.5 billion earmarked for the Bruce Highway in the budget.

MAY 11: AFTER a month of investigations, Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch detectives brought down a Gregory River man allegedly involved with drug and gun offences.

The 28-year-old was allegedly found with drugs, cash and firearms at a property near Proserpine after police executed a search warrant at the Bruce Highway address.

A quantity of methylamphetamine, cannabis, prescription medication, drug utensils, loaded rifle and handgun, and more than $43,000 in cash was seized.

MAY 11: LEADERSHIP shown by Whitsunday SES controller Mark Connors during Tropical Cyclone Debbie inspired and empowered members of the SES across the state.

At 2am the morning Debbie hit town, as the lads were about to knock off, they received a call that a woman was in labour stuck in Airlie Beach by floodwaters.

"We needed to get a flood boat across Hamilton Plains to carry her to hospital,” Mr Connors recalled.

"It was still at that point the two of us in the middle of the night, I was very reluctant to put her in the boat.

"Luckily after we travelled 2.5km in flood waters we got the call that she'd given birth at the Airlie Beach ambulance depot.”

Mark Connors and his wife Suzanne Connors at the ceremony in Townsville. JOHN DE ROOY

MAY 11: PROSERPINE State High School is poised to take to the board for the school's production of Footloose.

The school's head of arts Jenny Napier said a cast of 92 students with a further 50 in the crew and 12 in the band made it a massive undertaking for all involved.

MAY 16: IT WAS blazers, dresses and champagne all around at the inaugural Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame launch.

The night paid homage to some of the town's most accomplished sportspeople, both past and present, and raised money for junior athletes in an effort to realise their potential on bigger stages.

Mick McLean (rugby league), Corrine Dibnah (golf) and Robert Crowther (athletics) were the three inaugural inductees.

The night also honoured two current stars - North Queensland Cowboys forward Corey Jensen and Australian speed cyclist Skye Robson.

MAY 16: THE man named by a coroner as likely responsible for the death of Bowen schoolgirl Rachel Antonio has lost a court case which could prove costly.

A Supreme Court justice upheld a coroner's findings in March that Robert Paul Hytch was responsible for Rachel's death.

Justice Applegarth, in a decision handed down in Brisbane, ruled that Hytch must pay 75 per cent of the costs as a result of losing the case.

MAY 16: BOWEN police dealt with two incidents of attempted theft last week with one foiled by a four-legged security guard.

An alert dog helped foil an attempted burglary in Gloucester Street.

The family pet's barking at 2.30am woke a resident who confronted the would-be burglar trying to force open a bolted door to the backyard shed.

MAY 17: WHITSUNDAY Regional Council terminates the contract for the operation of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre by Top of the Range Catering.

The former community hall on Main Street has not been open since sustaining serious damage when Tropical Cyclone Debbie hit Proserpine in March last year.

Council refused to be drawn on the reason for the contract's termination, stating the information to be "commercial in confidence.”

MAY 17: THE operation of a crane at Shute Harbour heralded the end of an era when it moved on the last remaining building at the former ferry terminal.

Mackay company Team Engineering Services is spearheading the demolition of the Lloyd Roberts Jetty, which was badly damaged during Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

As the demolition stage of the Shute Harbour facelift is well underway, locals can expect to see the beginnings of construction in August.

Demolition of the Lloyd Roberts Jetty at Shute Harbour. Peter Carruthers

MAY 23: A 19 week journey will soon come to an end with Bowen suicide prevention campaigner Sarah Bon set to tackle the Kokoda Trail.

The trek will mark the end of a seven-month journey for Ms Bon, who pledged to take up the challenge as a New Year's resolution at the beginning of 2018.

MAY 23: RESIDENTS made their final blessings to the Bowen Uniting Church last week before it was demolished in front of teary-eyed spectators.

The church stood for 84 years at its Kennedy Street location, a vast majority of those years were happy ones before steel reinforced rust within the structure caused the concrete to start crumbling.

MAY 24: QUEENSLAND premier Annastacia Palaszczuk landed in the Whitsundays for the first time since Tropical Cyclone Debbie with the following gifts.

$330 million was announced for the Great Barrier Reef.

$1 million to help local businesses hire apprentices.

$5 million for a new council building and a pledge to improve the safety of the Bruce Highway.

$3.15 million for a new fire station in Proserpine.

$3.9 million for Whitehaven Beach.

$5 million for beautiful Bowen.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for the Great Barrier Reef Leanne Enoch at Langford Island on Wednesday. Peter Carruthers

MAY 24: THE WHITSUNDAYS paused to remember local tourism advocate and pioneer Deni Linforth.

"She had an elegance about her; an absolute love for family, an absolute love for travel and a determination that meant she took every challenge head on,” Dane Linforth said of his mother.

MAY 31: THE son of slain Airlie Beach grandmother Dorothy Britton has spoken publicly for the first time in a plea for help to solve his mother's brutal murder.

Adrian Britton made a tearful call for assistance to help end the 22-year-old cold case mystery and finally give his family the truth.

Mrs Britton, 48, was found dead in her Timberland Road home in Jubilee Pocket, on March 7, 1996.

She died from a single gunshot wound to the head, believed to have been fired by a single-barrel shotgun.

The murder weapon has never been recovered.