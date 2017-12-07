Mayor chasing all pre-election promises

WHITSUNDAY Mayor Andrew Willcox will be on the first plane to Brisbane lobbying for the region once counting in the state election finally wraps up.

Cr Willcox said he had a "matrix” of pre-election promises from candidates in both the Burdekin and Whitsunday electorates - the two state patches that fall under the regional council's governance - that he hopes will be honoured.

"If the Labor Party does form government and their candidates have gone out talking about their commitments, we're going to say, 'let's make those happen',” Cr Willcox said.

"They got supported on the back of their pledges.

"Once they form government, I'll scoot straight down and say the Whitsunday Regional Council is in business, we want to work with you guys and see what else we can tick off.”

Before the election, the council sent out its Plan for Prosperity wish-list to all the candidates in Burdekin and the Whitsunday electorates, inciting a flurry of pre-election pledges from both Labor and LNP.

From Labor that included $10.9 million for walking tracks and eco lodges on Whitsunday Island, and another $10 million for upgrades to Proserpine State High School.

LNP had promised to spend $37 million to flood-proof the Hamilton Plains and another $2.2million for an RV park and information centre in Proserpine, among other pledges, but LNP member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan said that was all conditional on his party forming government.

"What Andrew needs to concentrate on is getting the government to deliver for the Whitsundays. They didn't promise a lot, but they're the government.”