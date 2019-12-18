Mayor declares no conflicting interests in Shute project

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox is positive the tourism industry will continue to pick up across the region.

WHITSUNDAY Mayor Andrew Willcox has said he is 'full steam ahead' in the progress of the Shute Harbour terminal and sea wall development, officially declaring he has no more conflicting interests in the project.

The announcement was made at the December 11 Whitsunday Regional Council ordinary meeting, with Cr Willcox making the declaration as part of his mayoral minute.

Cr Willcox had previously declared a material personal interest on four separate occasions in regards to the Shute Harbour Marine Development, citing the fact his son, Jack Willcox, is employed by one of the parties who submitted a tender for tender evaluation.

On November 27, Council resolved to award the tender for the rebuild of Shute Harbour terminal and seawall to Vassallo Constructions Pty Ltd.

Cr Willcox said his son has no employment relationship with Vassallo Constructions, and thus he did not anticipate the need to make any further declarations of material personal interest, nor conflict of interest, at meetings where the Shute Harbour Project will be considered.

Cr Willcox said he used the mayoral minute to raise this issue as a 'matter of transparency' and 'to put it on public record'.

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker questioned the mayoral minute, asking whether a public declaration would need to be made for all matters where an interest was declared.

"You have done everything correct in regards to this project, why would you think you need to declare this, it's a normal process," he said.

Cr Willcox said 'it was the best way of doing it' and was part of his goal to run an open and transparent council 'by the book'.

"Clearly there is a lot more involved in Shute Harbour, It's one of the biggest projects in council history, so now it's on public record," he said.

Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Kenn Donohoe said there was a high level of diligence needed around the project.

"This is about making the council transparent and open," he said.

"We went through high level legal and this advice was provided by them to us.

"If there are any other issues pertaining to declared interests in the future, this might be a process the councillor will need to consider.

"This is a $54m project, we need to cross the T's and dot the I's."