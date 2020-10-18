Townsville Mayor to face court over fatal crash

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill has been issued with a notice to appear in court over the death of a motorbike rider following a nine month police investigation.

Cr Hill, 60, was served the notice for driving without due care and attention causing death this afternoon by Townsville police.

The notice relates to the Mayor's involvement in a fatal crash on Nathan St, on January 30 this year.

"This is an extremely difficult time for all involved and affected by the accident. As it is a matter before the court, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," Cr Hill said in a statement.

It's understood Cr Hill was turning right on Alfred St and a motorcycle travelling south along Nathan St, when the pair collided about 8am that morning.

At the time a witness, Brendan Donza, described a plume of blue smoke and a crunch as the motorcyclist braked and collided with the left side of Cr Hill's Holden Commodore at the busy intersection.

"I've never seen something like that before in my life … it just tore me apart," he said.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The rider, Darryl Lynch, 33, never regained consciousness, despite the help of an off-duty doctor, who was one of the first on the scene.

Hill was not physically injured, but treated for shock.

She also took a week off work and electioneering after the incident, which occurred before the Townsville City council elections.

Just under two weeks after the crash, Cr Hill passed on her "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of Mr Lynch during a press conference.

Police issued a statement this afternoon saying Cr Hill will appear in court on October 30.

"A 60-year-old woman has been served a Notice to Appear (NTA) in court following investigations into a fatal traffic crash at Aitkenvale on January 30," the statement reads.

"Shortly before 8am, police and emergency services were called to a collision between a Holden Commodore and Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of Nathan and Alfred streets.

"Witnesses, including an off-duty doctor, rendered first aid to the 33-year-old male rider before he was transported to Townsville Hospital where he was declared deceased.

"The driver of the Holden Commodore, a 60-year-old Douglas woman, was not physically injured.

"She has today been issued with an NTA for driving without due care and attention causing death and is scheduled to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on October 30.

"The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing investigations and a report is being prepared for the Coroner."

She will front court on October 30.

Originally published as Mayor Jenny Hill to face court over fatal crash