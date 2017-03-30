Mayor meets Prime Minister for 'disaster tour'

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited the cyclone damaged area of Bowen in north Queensland.

IF YOU blinked you would have missed it but Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull took a whirlwhind tour across the Whitsunday region today to inspect the damage caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Mr Turnbull, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, Dawson MP George Christensen, Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox and State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls surveyed the cyclone's aftermath this morning with an hour-long stopover in Bowen and a flyover over the Whitsundays.

Cr Willcox said he pressed the Prime Minister on a number of issues including how they'll bring tourism back to the region once things get back to normal.

"This will just be a blip, we'll clean up and we'll back in business and we want everyone to know that,” he said.

"I wanted him (Mr Turnbull) to know we'll need help with getting that message and promotion across when we're ready.”

Cr Willcox said he appreciated Mr Turnbull's appearance and explained time constraints meant they couldn't stop over in Airlie Beach or Proserpine.

"The longer they could have been here, that would been better to look at the whole region. (But) at the end of the day they showed the commitment to come up here,” he said.

"They've contacted us and we felt their support and we appreciate it.”

Fast tracking the ability for council to use day labour was on the top of Cr Willcox's agenda and the Prime Minister approved the request.

The damage sustained by the horticultural and sugarcane industries were also topics of discussions.

Cr Willcox also said Council were working on getting water restored to the region but could not provide a time frame for when it would be back on.

"The first thing is organising access,” he said.

"Our biggest issues with this particular event is it's affected the whole region.

"Every town has suffered the same problems.

"We've got our generators where they need to be, now we're sorting the pumps.

"I'm asking everyone to minimise their use of water.

"We're on it and working to get it up as soon as possible. But its about conservation at this point in time.”

Having visited Proserpine yesterday and describing the damage as "worse than Bowen” Cr Willcox said he hoped to get to Airlie Beach "as soon as I can get there”.

Anyone suffering from lack of water and basic supplies can contact the Whitsunday Disaster Coordination Centre on 1300 972 006.