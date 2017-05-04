Mayor reflects on cyclone, one month on

WHEN Andrew Willcox knew Cyclone Debbie was headed directly for the Whitsundays, his main goal as Whitsunday Mayor and Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group was to keep everyone safe.

"I wanted no loss of life and no injuries - which is a big call given the size of the system that hit us,” he said.

And one of the mayor's first challenges was how to deal with people who didn't heed the initial evacuation warnings in the region's red and orange flood zones.

"One of the beautiful things about the Whitsundays is we do have a laid-back lifestyle but in this case it meant we had to say to people, 'guys, this is real, please heed our advice',” he said.

As the cyclone increased in intensity and closed in on the Whitsunday coast, the mayor remained in constant contact with emergency services and began doing "an enormous amount of media” to keep people informed.

"The messages changed with each phase - from 'go to family and friends' before the approach, to 'stay indoors' when the cyclone was on its way, to 'don't go out in the eye', and finally to 'be careful with fallen power lines and trees and when using chain saws' in the aftermath,” he said.

Then there was the isolation and lack of power and running water to content with in the immediate aftermath.

"Our region starts at Wangaratta Creek in the north to O'Connell in the south and out west to Mt Coolon and there was not one square inch that wasn't affected in some way,” Cr Willcox said.

"We had an enormous task ahead of us when the skies cleared.

"But how do you eat an elephant? You just do it one bite at a time.

"As you chomp through you just keep getting to the next big issue and that's how we did it.

Cr Willcox said the military, SES and wider community did a great job of the clean-up "and the staff from council really stood up”.

"I couldn't thank everyone enough for what they all did,” he said.

"I was really proud of my family too.

"At my place we had roller doors blow off my shed, trees down and water flowing through my house, yet I was able to look after everyone else while my wife and kids were running around with towels and buckets and holding everything together.”

After the cyclone had passed the mayor visited each community as soon as he could, "reassuring people we were bringing help”.

"It was just amazing how many people would come up and hug me and say, 'thank you for keeping me safe',” he said.

"I'd go to one person's place and they'd been wiped out but they'd say, 'I'm alright'.

At one lady's house everything was trashed but she said, 'that person over there is a lot worse off than me. They lost their roof, but I kept mine. I just lost everything in the house'.

And I thought 'wow'.

"It was also seeing people who had never more than waved to each other across the street sharing generators and having barbeques together.”

"If there was anything good about Cyclone Debbie then that was it.”