MAYOR SPEAKS: Council ready to face coronavirus pandemic

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox has said he is ready to lead the council through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JORDAN GILLILAND

WHITSUNDAY Mayor Andrew Willcox has reassured all residents he is ready to help lead the Whitsundays, and the council, through the unfolding coronavirus pandemic.

The message comes as a UK woman reportedly defied health orders and flew to Hamilton Island after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Sydney, becoming the first confirmed case in the Whitsunday and Mackay regions.

Mr Willcox said it was important to remain informed as the situation unfolded, to help “minimise the spread through the region”.

“My main message for the residents is to continue to go about daily life as much as possible, and stay informed,” he said.

“We need to be paying close attention to updates from Queensland Health, as they are the ones most knowledgeable on this issue.

“Keep the recommended 1.5m area, wash hands and reduce things like handshakes, which can help spread the virus. We can help slow this through the region.”

The Whitsunday Mayor praised the community spirit and selflessness of the region and encouraged residents to continue to look out for one another during this time of uncertainty.

“Whitsunday residents are a resilient bunch – we’re a tight-knit community and need to be smart,” Mr Willcox said.

“We need to help our neighbours and have a look out for our friends. If we work together we’ll be able to get through this.

“This is the time to support local business as well. Keep it local for your purchase and help our local community through what is a difficult time.”

Mr Willcox, who is also chair of the Whitsunday Local Disaster Management Group, said council had introduced a business continuity plan to make sure essential services could continue regardless of future issues.

He said the spread-out nature of the Whitsunday Regional Council would be an asset to the council continuing to run efficiently.

“Usually it’s a bit of a headache with how many offices and depots we have across the region, but in a situation like this the tyranny of distance is now an advantage,” he said.

“We’ve ramped up our hygiene across the council, and we have plans in place which will let different areas of council work from different places so if someone gets sick, the whole team doesn’t go down.

“As a council, we’re still ticking along but we’re monitoring all current advice.

“If further down the track we need to escalate, and stronger messages are required, we will do that as well.”

Mr Willcox said due to the upcoming local government election and the council caretaker mode associated with it, there were limitations as to what he could currently implement, but he would lobby for more state and federal funding to assist local residents and businesses.

“We’ve gone through difficult times in the Whitsundays before, and we’re ready to get through this one again,” he said.

“This is a developing situation and we are constantly in communication with key stakeholders and authorities and we’ll see this one through as well.”